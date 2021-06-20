Olivia Rodrigo Rocks Britney Schoolgirl Look With Sweet Snack

Olivia Rodrigo big-time embraced her inner Britney Spears ahead of the weekend, posting one very eye-catching Instagram update as she enjoyed a snack and shared a "stupid little dump!" of photos. The 18-year-old actress and fast-rising singer had her followers screaming "BRITNEY" on account of a plaid schoolgirl miniskirt look, one the "Driver's License" hit-maker made her fans swipe for - but it was worth it. Posting for her 12.6 million followers, Olivia shared studio moments, makeup, and food. See why 2.7 million+ likes have poured in below.