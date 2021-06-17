Trending Stories
Celebrities

Stassie Karanikolaou Promotes Victoria Villarroel's New Swimwear Line In Turks And Caicos

Basketball

Mavericks Could Form 'Big Three' Of Kemba Walker, Luka Doncic & Kristaps Porzingis Next Season

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Sister's Weekend Bikini Photos

Celebrities

Katy Perry Shares Stunning Snaps From Her Dreamy Vacation In Italy

Celebrities

Demi Rose Lounges In Her Floral Swimsuit In Ibiza

Celebrities

Khloe Kardashian Models 'Essential' Jumpsuit After Surprise Gift From Suzanne Somers

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Luxurious House While Clad In Cropped Shirt & Underwear

Megan Thee Stallion wears a red dress.
Gettyimages | Rich Fury
Celebrities
Alisan Duran

Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, famously known as Megan Thee Stallion, took to Instagram today to share a hilarious yet informative post that wowed her 22.9 million followers. The update showed the 42-year-old reality star wearing a black cropped shirt and underwear as she struck several poses around her massive Texas house. She used the back camera of her phone to take short clips around her not-so-humble abode.

Megan gained her popularity from making music as she has excellent rapping skills. Through her frame, she also landed numerous fashion deals, including becoming the new face of Savage X Fenty by Rihanna.

Hard Work Pays Off

At the beginning of the video, Megan could be seen inside her walk-in closet. Her extensive collection of clothes, bags, and caps were seen behind her. The rapper angled her camera over her face as she walked past a big mirror inside the room. The next clips showed her standing inside her lavish bathroom that was mostly made of marble. As Megan approached the mirror, she playfully stuck her tongue out and struck a pose.

Scroll Down To See The Post!

Megan Thee Stallion rocks an orange swimsuit.
Instagram | Megan Thee Stallion

The following footage showed Megan in the hallway near a flight of stairs. As she adored mirrors, she placed one near the landing. She leaned on a black table for the video and showed off her amazing "dancing" skills.

Megan wore a black graphic cropped top with short sleeves. She paired the upper garment with black underwear that had a simple design. Despite being inside the house, the musician also wore a striped bucket hat for the occasion.

A Heart Of Gold

The "Savage" singer sported a makeup-free look, flaunting her blemish-free face on the internet. As for her hair, she left the locks down, letting them fall over her back.

In a recent report by USA Today, Megan did a generous act by helping a fan who recently passed away. The rapper reportedly helped cover the person's funeral costs -- which cost more than $8,000. The devotee was Shaniah Scales, who unexpectedly died on Thursday. She had a $16,000 bill, and her family could barely afford the whole amount. A friend of the deceased tweeted Megan and asked for help. The rapper happily obliged and gave more than half of the needed amount.

Super Talented

Now back to her post. Megan added one of her songs to the video, and it was a vibe. As of this writing, the share has racked up over 1.2 million likes and more than 10,700 comments. Her online admirers were quick to shower her with compliments and praise. Many of them gushed over her fit body, while others wrote many good things about her house.

"Mood. Let me do my video over, and add a little twerking in there," businesswoman Jai Nice commented.

Latest Headlines

Addison Rae Goes Country In Cowboy Boots With Taylor Swift Lyrics

June 17, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian Looks Insanely Gorgeous In Her 'Post-Matcha, Pre-Zoodles Fitting'

June 17, 2021

Stassie Karanikolaou Promotes Victoria Villarroel's New Swimwear Line In Turks And Caicos

June 17, 2021

Khloe Kardashian Models 'Essential' Jumpsuit After Surprise Gift From Suzanne Somers

June 17, 2021

Katy Perry Shares Stunning Snaps From Her Dreamy Vacation In Italy

June 17, 2021

Demi Rose Lounges In Her Floral Swimsuit In Ibiza

June 17, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.