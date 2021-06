Scroll for the photo. Kim updated late on Monday evening and asking: "Is it Taco Tuesday yet" as she even threw in a taco emoji. The KKW Beauty founder, posting in a sizzling yellow bikini with string ties, posed on a super-chic protected outdoor terrace as when held a taco up to her mouth, with the camera also taking in brushed-wood flooring, muted accent egg chairs, and hints of greenery.

Eyes were likely on Kim, though, who showed off impressive abs and her golden tan as she snacked away.