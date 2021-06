Scroll for the photos. They come as Britney gears up for what will be a challenging month. June sees her speaking for the first time in her 2008-commenced conservatorship as she addresses a court, but it was light-hearted today as the "Piece of Me" hit-maker shared carefree and happy selfies with Sam.

Posing in the backyard of her L.A. mansion, Britney looked gorgeous in a vintage-feel and lace-accent white crop top. Sam went for a black tank showing his rippling muscles.