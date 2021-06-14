Trending Stories
Kaley Cuoco Stands In Rain To Model Piece She's 'Obsessed' With

Miley Cyrus Rocks Rainbow Bikini For PRIDE Pool Splash

Heat Could Replace Goran Dragic With Kemba Walker As Their Starting PG Next Season

LA Lakers Could Land Damian Lillard In Exchange For Five Players In Dream Trade Scenario

Knicks Could Sacrifice RJ Barrett To Acquire Bradley Beal From Wizards This Summer

Joe Biden Confuses Syria, Libya Three Times In Less Than 90 Seconds

Amelia Hamlin Stuns In Birthday Dress With Scott Disick Present

Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick close up
AmeliaHamlin/Instagram
Rebecca Cukier

Amelia Hamlin has kissed her teens goodbye and she did it in a statement and stunning birthday look this weekend. The 20-year-old daughter to "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Lisa Rinna is now front-page news for a glittery and sheer outfit she donned to ring in her 20th birthday, and the look didn't come without the model showing off the birthday present 38-year-old boyfriend Scott Disick gifted her. Amelia hit up a Miami night spot for her special day, posting stories to her Instagram. Check them out below.

No More #Teenager

Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick at dinner
AmeliaHamlin/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Amelia, who began dating Talentless founder Disick in November 2020, has largely made headlines for being a teenager as she dates a man approaching 40. No more. The sister to Delilah Belle Hamlin marked her 20th in a sizzling and gold crop top and miniskirt, a two-piece adorned with sequins and paired with a visible bra and briefs set beneath.

Wearing strappy high heels and showing off her golden tan, the Boux Avenue influencer also rocked the diamond necklace Scott gifted her.

See The Insane Diamond Gift Below

Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick walking on grass
AmeliaHamlin/Instagram

Amelia, this month making headlines for a suggestive thong snap as she reached up at a bookshelf and had Scott posting the shot as he told her to reach a little "higher," locked lips with the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" face, sharing her big smooch all over Instagram and saying it was "the best birthday a girl could ask for."

Scott, meanwhile, showed off his own "SD" bling via a necklace bearing his initials, with the two dining at Papi Steak restaurant in Miami Beach. More photos below!.

Scroll For More Photos

While Scott is said to be unfussed at backlash over the near-20-year age gap, Amelia has been clapping back at criticism over her relationship with Disick.

"Ppl r extra weird and judgemental these days. People can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time. People grow. People learn to love themselves more and more," she wrote on her stories.

Scott famously dated 22-year-old model Sofia Richie before Amelia, who was 19 when she began her romance with the dad of three. More photos below.

Celebrating His 38th Birthday

Earlier this month, Amelia shared romantic Instagram snaps with Scott as she rung in his 38th birthday - his party was also attended by 42-year-old ex Kourtney Kardashian.

"Happy birthday my love. you light up my life, and make my world better. i can’t imagine what i would do without you. thank you for being you. the most caring, loving, special person on this planet. i’m so lucky. i’m so blessed to have met you. i love you 🤍🥺," she wrote.

Kaley Cuoco Celebrates A Friend's Birthday With Wine-Filled Instagram Post

June 14, 2021

Weekly 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Elizabeth And Finn Share A Tender Moment

June 14, 2021

Nick Jonas Shares Sweet Post, Claims He's Missing His Heart Without Wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas Nearby

June 14, 2021

Joe Biden Confuses Syria, Libya Three Times In Less Than 90 Seconds

June 14, 2021

Stassie Karanikolaou Spends A Day In 'Paradise' In A Stunning Green Dress

June 14, 2021

Charli D'Amelio's Night Out Look Is Totally Glam

June 14, 2021
