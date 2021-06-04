Kylie Jenner Impresses Famous Sisters With Multicolor Beach Look

Trending Stories
Kylie Jenner close up
KylieJenner/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kylie Jenner today took under an hour to impress her famous sisters as she posted stunning beach snaps from her recent tropical vacation. The 23-year-old makeup mogul, posting for her 238 million Instagram followers, went for a stormy and angry-looking sky to contrast her bold and unusual look, one that came as a mesh maxi dress from French designer Jean Paul Gaultier, although it totally afforded bikini vibes. The $1,985 dress, all Renaissance accents, was also cut-out, showing off the Lip Kit founder's famous figure. Check it out below.

Life's A Beach

Scroll for the photos. Kylie, fresh from expanding her empire this week with newly-announced Kylie Baby brand, shared multiple shots, all showing her solo, glamorous, and right on sands. The E! star, flaunting her golden tan, modeled a criss-cross crop top forming a multicolor upper half, with the waist-flaunting lower matching it - prints and paintings adorned the fabrics as Kylie rocked a long bob, plump pout, plus bangle bracelets.

For keen shoppers with a $$$ bank balance, it's the Jean Paul Gaultier Soleil Portraits Mesh Maxi Dress.

Scroll For More Photos

Kylie Jenner on the beach
KylieJenner/Instagram

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner, confirming her photos were throwbacks, took to her caption writing: "Wishin I was still her rn."

"So beautiful" quickly came in from 40-year-old sister Kim, who added a heart emoji. Also impressed and leaving a like was 25-year-old Kendall Jenner, plus 36-year-old Khloe Kardashian and eldest Kourtney Kardashian. The Kylie Skin founder also gained the thumbs-up from her 2019-founded skincare brand, plus likes from reality star Draya Michele and supermodel Gigi Hadid. Of course, superfan Johnny Cyrus was quick to call Jenner a beauty.

See Her New Brand Announcement Below

Kylie Jenner on the beach
KylieJenner/Instagram

Kylie, whose $900 million net worth is largely thanks to her Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin companies, is fresh from announcing Kylie Baby. Buzz had already been created as a Kylie Baby Instagram account, verified, appeared recently, with Jenner this week sharing a bath shot of 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster as she wrote: "Bath time with @kyliebaby."

Calling becoming a mother the "biggest challenge" to her, Kylie told Tmrw: “I’ve grown so much as a person and I continue to grow every single day." More photos below.

On Her Influence

Kylie is the most-followed member of her famous sister clan, fast catching up with Instagram's most-followed female face, singer Ariana Grande. Reflecting on her superstar social media status, the mom of one added:

“I suddenly realised I had a big influence: I’d always had a strong fan base with the family, but when I started experimenting and these became trends, I think that’s when I realised the strength of my own influence.”

Kylie Baby, not even two weeks old, now boasts over half a million followers despite being a blank Instagram account.

