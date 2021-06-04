Kylie Jenner Impresses Famous Sisters With Multicolor Beach Look

Kylie Jenner today took under an hour to impress her famous sisters as she posted stunning beach snaps from her recent tropical vacation. The 23-year-old makeup mogul, posting for her 238 million Instagram followers, went for a stormy and angry-looking sky to contrast her bold and unusual look, one that came as a mesh maxi dress from French designer Jean Paul Gaultier, although it totally afforded bikini vibes. The $1,985 dress, all Renaissance accents, was also cut-out, showing off the Lip Kit founder's famous figure. Check it out below.