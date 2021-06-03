Salma Hayek Revives 'Good Old Days' With Gorgeous Snap

Salma Hayek today shared quite the shot as she brought back the "good old days." The 54-year-old actress, massively in the news right now as her MCU role in The Eternals gains buzz, made her Thursday Instagram share a sultry one, posting for her 17.9 million followers and with a goddess femininity display that stayed classy despite the amount of skin on show. Salma, fresh from revealing her near-fatal COVID battle, stunned her fans with old-school vibes, holding up a dress, but not wearing it. See it below.