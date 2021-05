Scroll for the photos. Kelsea has been making headlines throughout 2021, not limited to her recent sushi munching in her Billboard Music Awards minidress, plus her drunk bikini snaps from Mexico over Cinco de Mayo. Fans today didn't see the "homecoming queen?" singer in swimwear, but they got a buttercup-yellow and summery outfit, with Kelsea rocking the crochet trend.

Kelsea opened in selfie mode, all smiles, sun-kissed, and looking blissfully happy as she wore her sleeveless yellow top and peeped nearby parasols.