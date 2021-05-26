Is Kim Kardashian Dating Again? Van Jones & Drake Are Among Her Rumored Love Interests

According to L'Officiel, rumors that Kim is dating Van first began floating around last summer, while the beauty mogul and her husband were very much still together. The 40-year-old socialite met and became close with the 52-year-old political news pundit, who is also a lawyer, during her four-year law apprenticeship with his Oakland-based nonpartisan organization, #cut50.

While the two certainly seem to have quite a few things in common -- a shared interest in criminal justice reform, for one -- sources close to the Kardashian family are adamant that the two are just great friends and there's nothing romantic going on between them.

The prospect of Kim potentially dating Van sparked some negative reactions on Twitter, reports The Daily Mail, with some users accusing the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star of "using" the CNN correspondent to "further her law career."

People are gonna look at Kim as using Kanye to advance her in the fashion world and using Van Jones to help advance her into her next career field in law. — breezega (@breezega) April 25, 2021

Kim and Van both advocated for the passing of the First Step Act and worked together in 2018 to successfully get Alice Johnson pardoned from a life sentence stemming from a 1996 conviction on nonviolent drug charges. The pair are connected through Jay-Z and Meek Mill's Reform Alliance, an organization dedicated to reforming the criminal justice system in America, of which Van is CEO.