Tulsi Gabbard Accuses Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Of 'Anti-White Racism'

Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced earlier this week that she will not give one-on-one interviews to white reporters.

As CBS News reported, Lightfoot said that she will only talk to non-white reporters, noting she is "being intentional about prioritizing media requests from POC reporters on the occasion of the two-year anniversary of my inauguration as mayor of this great city."

Lightfoot also urged local news outlets to hire people of color and said that those publications that have white reporters covering City Hall need to "make sure there's a person of color working with them as well."

Some criticized Lightfoot's decision.