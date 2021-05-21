Trending Stories
Tulsi Gabbard Accuses Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Of 'Anti-White Racism'

Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard delivers remarks.
Gettyimages | Alex Wong
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced earlier this week that she will not give one-on-one interviews to white reporters.

As CBS News reported, Lightfoot said that she will only talk to non-white reporters, noting she is "being intentional about prioritizing media requests from POC reporters on the occasion of the two-year anniversary of my inauguration as mayor of this great city."

Lightfoot also urged local news outlets to hire people of color and said that those publications that have white reporters covering City Hall need to "make sure there's a person of color working with them as well."

Some criticized Lightfoot's decision.

'Anti-White Racism'

In a tweet published on Friday, former Hawaii Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard accused Lightfoot of "anti-white racism."

Gabbard -- who competed in the Democratic 2020 presidential primaries and famously sparred with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton -- also called on the Chicago mayor to resign.

"Mayor Lightfoot's blatant anti-white racism is abhorrent. I call upon President Biden, Kamala Harris, and other leaders of our county -- of all races -- to join me in calling for Mayor Lightfoot's resignation. Our leaders must condemn all racism, including anti-white."

NABJ

As National Review reported, Lightfoot's announcement was met with criticism.

The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) said that the mayor's idea "shines a needed spotlight on the call for a greater commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion across the media industry," but nonetheless expressed opposition to it.

"While the mayor has every right to decide how her press efforts will be handled on her anniversary, we must state again, for the record, that NABJ’s history of advocacy does not support excluding any bona fide journalists from one-on-one interviews with newsmakers," the organization said.

Criticism

Others protested the move as well. The dean of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University described it as a "stunt," while one Chicago reporter, who is Latino, pulled out of an interview over the mayor's policy.

National Review described Lightfoot's decision as "poor," arguing that she has no right to reject interviews and discriminate reporters based on the color of their skin.

"Why not on the basis of sexual orientation? Or religion? Or disability? Or economic background? Or educational attainment? The slope gets slippery," the outlet wrote.

Lightfoot 

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot delivers a speech.
Gettyimages | Scott Olson

Lightfoot, who was elected mayor in 2019, has been involved in a number of controversies. Notably, she was caught last year violating her state's quarantine orders to get a haircut.

At the time, Illinois ordered all non-essential businesses closed, including barbers and hairstylists.

However, photos of Lightfoot sitting with a stylist surfaced on social media. Reporters confronted the mayor about this, but she pushed back against criticism, claiming to have taken the necessary precautions.

She also argued at the time that the people of Chicago have more important things to worry about. 

