Trending Stories
US Politics

Pro-Trump Lawyer Says Joe Biden Might Be Dead

Instagram Models

Demi Rose Celebrates New Moon In Metallic Bikini

Celebrities

Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Beddazled Bikini In Latest Selfie

Celebrities

Eminem's Daughter Minds Her Own Business In Floral Sundress

Celebrities

Britney Spears Stuns In Bikini For Mother's Day Kiss

TV

Spoilers For 'General Hospital': Dante Decides And Nik Has A Plan

Donald Trump Celebrates Liz Cheney's Ouster: 'Bitter, Horrible Human Being'

Former President Donald Trump holds a rally.
Shutterstock | 4083826
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Former President Donald Trump celebrated Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney's Wednesday ouster as House Republican Conference chair, describing her as a "bitter, horrible human being."

Cheney was among 10 House Republicans who voted impeach Trump on a charge of inciting an insurrection against the U.S. government earlier this year.

She has repeatedly pushed back against Trump's insistence that he lost the 2020 presidential election due to widespread voting fraud. 

New York Rep. Elise Stefanik is all but certain to take her place in House GOP leadership.

'Bitter, Horrible Human Being'

As soon as Republicans voted to remove Cheney from House leadership, Trump released a scathing statement via his official website, donaldjtrump.com.

"Liz Cheney is a bitter, horrible human being. I watched her yesterday and realized how bad she is for the Republican Party," the former president's statement read.

"She has no personality or anything good having to do with politics or our Country. She is a talking point for Democrats, whether that means the Border, the gas lines, inflation, or destroying our economy."

'Warmonger'

Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney holds a press conference.
Gettyimages | Chip Somodevilla

Trump also described Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, as a "warmonger," taking aim at her family.

"She is a warmonger whose family stupidly pushed us into the never-ending Middle East Disaster, draining our wealth and depleting our Great Military, the worst decision in our Country’s history," the former commander-in-chief wrote.

"I look forward to soon watching her as a Paid Contributor on CNN or MSDNC!" he concluded.

Dick Cheney served as Vice President to George W. Bush, who launched the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Trump Loyalists

Trump loyalists in the House have made it clear that they won't let their party move on from the former president, vowing to continue pushing for his agenda.

Last week, Representatives Matt Gaetz of Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia held a rally at The Villages in Florida, where they bragged about taking control of the caucus and attacked their colleagues.

Both Gaetz and Greene took aim at Cheney, claiming to have called for her ouster long before anybody on the right had the courage to do so.

Stefanik

Though perceived as a Trump loyalist, Stefanik voted with the former president 77.7 percent of the time, according to according to The Washington Post. Cheney, on the other hand, voted with Trump 92.9 percent of the time.

In fact, Stefanik opposed many of Trump's signature policies. She voted against making his tax cuts permanent, as well as against withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accords.

In addition, the New York congresswoman made an effort to save the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, during Trump's presidency.

Latest Headlines

Spoilers For 'General Hospital': Dante Decides And Nik Has A Plan

May 12, 2021

Eminem's Daughter Minds Her Own Business In Floral Sundress

May 12, 2021

Kelly Ripa Celebrates Gym Return With Knotted Shirt-Lift

May 12, 2021

Elon Musk Announces Dogecoin-funded Mission To Moon

May 12, 2021

Warriors A Team To 'Watch' In Potential Karl-Anthony Towns Sweepstakes This Summer

May 12, 2021

'One Piece' Chapter 1013 Spoilers Hints At Outcome Of Battle Between Luffy & Kaido

May 12, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.