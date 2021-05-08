Matt Gaetz: 'I Might Be A Wanted Man By The Deep State'

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida paid a visit to his home state on Friday, delivering a fiery speech before a rowdy crowd of supporters.

Gaetz appeared at The Villages together with his controversial colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, to kick off his "America First Tour."

In his speech, the Florida lawmaker took aim at Republicans In Name Only (RINOs), Silicon Valley giants, Democrats and the so-called deep state.

Gaetz launched his tour amid reports that he is being investigated over alleged sex crimes.