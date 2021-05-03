Jessica Simpson Flaunts 100-Pound Weight Loss With Spandex Confidence

Jessica Simpson is arching her back on desert rocks in gorgeous, tie-dye spandex and showing off both her 100-pound weight loss and her best-selling clothing brand. The 40-year-old actress, singer, and Open Book author today slipped right out of her entertainment shoes and into her designer ones, appearing in a new photo shared to her Jessica Simpson Style brand's Instagram. Summer workout vibes were where it's at, with the blonde's super-fit body taking center stage. Check out the photo and her weight loss below.