Demi Rose Causes A Stir With Curvy Peace Shots

Demi Rose is shaking up Instagram by sending out peace vibes in her undies. The 26-year-old model and social media sensation did not fall short on the likes with her latest upload, posting for her 16.3 million Instagram followers and flaunting her jaw-dropping curves with her usual flawless class. Demi, who has been living her best life since moving to Ibiza, Spain in July 2020, had tagged her beloved "Ibiza Magic Island," but it wasn't the Mediterranean setting doing it for fans. Check it out below.