Trending Stories
Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Is L.A.'s Hottest Hiker In Yoga Pants Flaunt

Celebrities

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Plunging Bodysuit For L.A. Dinner Date

US Politics

Rudy Giuliani 'Might Have To Spill Damning Secrets' About Donald Trump, Legal Expert Claims

US Politics

Hillary Clinton Says Americans Realize Donald Trump 'Failed' Them 

Celebrities

Monica Bellucci, 56, Cooks Spaghetti In Her Underwear

Instagram Models

Sommer Ray Wet & Wild In Six Bikinis

Demi Rose Causes A Stir With Curvy Peace Shots

Demi Rose close up
DemiRose/Instagram
Instagram Models
Rebecca Cukier

Demi Rose is shaking up Instagram by sending out peace vibes in her undies. The 26-year-old model and social media sensation did not fall short on the likes with her latest upload, posting for her 16.3 million Instagram followers and flaunting her jaw-dropping curves with her usual flawless class. Demi, who has been living her best life since moving to Ibiza, Spain in July 2020, had tagged her beloved "Ibiza Magic Island," but it wasn't the Mediterranean setting doing it for fans. Check it out below.

Smooth Sailing, Almost

Demi Rose close up on a beach
DemiRose/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. They come as Demi continues to make headlines for fronting clothing brand Pretty Little Thing, with October of last year marking the model getting snapped up as the label's newest brand ambassador. Demi's post came shouting out PLT, with the stunner seen on an outdoor terrace, and definitely all curves.

Wearing a plunging blue bra that showcased the assets, Demi stunned her fans with her tiny, 24-inch waist, going all wrapped up in a green sarong skirt, then taking to her caption.

See The Shots!

Rose captioned her shots: "Peace looks good on you @prettylittlething." Over 500,000 likes have been left as fans largely gushed over the jaw-dropping photos, but one comment gained likes, and it wasn't expected. "So long without smth interesting," the bizarre reply read. From Dior boots and bikinis to unclothed petal shots, Demi has hardly been depriving fans of variety of late.

Click here for the photos - scroll for more. Demi had also shown off her flawless facial features, but no more ginger hair.

What's The Pay?

A #ad is rare from Demi, but not non-existent. The model doesn't seem to need the disclaimer for ever PLT post, likely thanks to her partner status. Pay on Instagram correlates with following, something that experts at Vox have weighed in on.

"Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post!"

See more stunning shots below!

Ibiza Magic Island

Demi no longer calls the U.K. home, having left her London lock-down last summer and seemingly not regretting her decision. In September 2020, the model opened up, revealing that she'd faced tough times in lock-down and that her mental health had "gotten the better" of her. It ended on an up, though, as Rose said:

"I made a decision to move to Ibiza it was one of the best choices I ever made. I have loads of friends out here, the weather is nice and it is a perfect backdrop for my modelling work."

Latest Headlines

Hillary Clinton Says Americans Realize Donald Trump 'Failed' Them 

May 2, 2021

Poll: Most Are Optimistic About Direction Of Country As President Biden Completes 100 Days In Office

May 2, 2021

Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Bradley Beal To OKC Thunder For Horford, Maledon, Pokusevski & Multiple 1st-Round Picks

May 2, 2021

Rudy Giuliani 'Might Have To Spill Damning Secrets' About Donald Trump, Legal Expert Claims

May 2, 2021

Miley Cyrus Is L.A.'s Hottest Hiker In Yoga Pants Flaunt

May 2, 2021

Knicks Willing To Trade 'Three Or Four' First-Round Picks If Damian Lillard Becomes Available This Summer, Per 'New York Post'

May 2, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.