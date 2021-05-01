Kelly Ripa Reveals 'Best Gift Ever' For 25th Wedding Anniversary

Kelly Ripa, today marking 25 years of solid strong marriage to husband Mark Consuelos, has revealed the "best gift ever" from the man she married in 1996. The talk show queen, 50, today updated her Instagram to celebrate the major milestone, posting for her 2.9 million followers and sharing the adorable, low-cost gift that blew her away. Already making headlines today as 19-year-old daughter Lola Grace shared a bikini yacht shot of her mom with dad Mark, Kelly revealed what actor Mark did to show his love.