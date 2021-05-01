Trending Stories
Kelly Ripa Reveals 'Best Gift Ever' For 25th Wedding Anniversary

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos at an event
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kelly Ripa, today marking 25 years of solid strong marriage to husband Mark Consuelos, has revealed the "best gift ever" from the man she married in 1996. The talk show queen, 50, today updated her Instagram to celebrate the major milestone, posting for her 2.9 million followers and sharing the adorable, low-cost gift that blew her away. Already making headlines today as 19-year-old daughter Lola Grace shared a bikini yacht shot of her mom with dad Mark, Kelly revealed what actor Mark did to show his love. 

'Best Gift Ever'

Kelly and Mark on the red carpet
Gettyimages | Frazer Harrison

Scroll for the photos. Mark, himself turning 50 at the end of March and now matching Kelly in age, had formed up a collage of images, ones that spanned across the couple's 25 year marriage and even included the birth of their children. Together, Kelly and Mark are parents to Lola, plus sons Michael and Joaquin. 

The tender photos came with Mark writing: "This beautiful life..." A video of the couple's moments also came captioned: "I'll be loving you until the rainbow burns the stars out in the sky...always."

See The Photos!

Kelly Ripa birth photos
MarkConsuelos/Instagram

Kelly shared the photos that also came complete with Mark listing 25 places, one for each of the 25 years the couple has been married.

"Happy 25th Anniversary. If I were to write a book of our story, these are the 25 places that could have their own chapter. All of these places mean so much to me - and hopefully to you too. Love, Mark," the Riverdale star added.

Meanwhile, Kelly got busy on Instagram via a permanent post, sharing old photos in her own collage.

Her Instagram Post

Kelly and Mark photos
KellyRipa/Instagram

The bubbly blonde, last year calling her marriage a "marathon" as she opened up to viewers, took to her caption to shout out Mark, writing: "Happy 25th Anniversary to the love of my life @instasuelos in the blink of an eye. Because when you know, you know. Thank you for all of the dreams you made reality. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ (wedding, 5,10,15,20........#25) #silver."

The post, gaining a like from co-host Ryan Seacrest, now sees Mark topping comments as he thanks Kelly for "saying yes." The couple met on All My Children and eloped in 1996. More photos below.

Honeymoon Joke

Shortly before the anniversary, Kelly shared rare shots dating back to the couple's honeymoon, also ensuring she showcased her famous sense of humor. "1996 Rome. Honeymoon. We took pictures of each other. (Again, why i take all the pics) swipe and enjoy," the star wrote.

"Not my strong suit," Mark jokingly replied. "Holy crap. Sarah’s and my’s honeymoon was in Rome in 96’!!!! Starting July 26th specifically!" a user added. Kelly and Mark reside in their $27 million NYC townhouse. Daughter Lola seems to have been home for at least some of the pandemic.

