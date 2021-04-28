Lisa Rinna Celebrates Hump Day With Slow-Mo Bikini Run

Showing off her beyond-toned body and going a little Baywatch with the slow-mo running, Lisa knocked 'em dead, delivering a little ta-da with her arms as the video closed and returned back to normal speed. "Happy Hump Day," the Lip Kit queen CEO wrote with four blue heart emoji. See more photos after the video!

Comments don't take long on Lisa Rinna's Instagram. While the star was last year slammed for her bikini and cowboy hat dance to Billie Eilish, it was thumbs-up as Lisa was called "Dreamy AF."