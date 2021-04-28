Lisa Rinna Celebrates Hump Day With Slow-Mo Bikini Run

Lisa Rinna is celebrating Hump Day on the beach with a jaw-dropping slow-motion bikini run. The 57-year-old Bravo face was all treat for her 2.6 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, marking the hardest day of the week to get through and seemingly making this week's one a lot easier for her fans. Lisa, who has been busy plugging her December 2020-dropped Rinna Beauty line on Instagram, today took a well-earned break from the promo, and it was all body from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. Check it out below.