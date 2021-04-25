Denise Austin's Daughter, Katie, Wears Her Mom's 20-Year-Old Leotard Ahead Of 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Photoshoot 

Like mother, like daughter! Katie Austin, the 28-year-old daughter of 64-year-old exercise video icon Denise Austin, proved that fitness runs in the family by slipping on one of her mom's old leotards to show off her own toned figure. Her proud mother took to Instagram to share a photo of Katie rocking the classic piece, and she also shared some exciting news with her followers.

Denise revealed that Katie is a finalist in the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swim Search competition, which means that she could appear in the pages of the magazine's star-making swimsuit issue.