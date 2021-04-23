Joe Biden Approval Rating Hits 61 Percent In New Poll

President Joe Biden has been in office for nearly 100 days and his approval rating is still holding steady, according to a new The Hill-HarrisX poll.

The poll -- which was conducted online among 2,881 registered voters and has a margin of error of 1.8 percentage points -- found that most voters approve of Biden's performance in office and, in particular, his handling of the coronavirus pandemic

Sixty one percent of respondents in the survey said they approve of the job Biden is doing as president, while 39 percent said the opposite.