Iggy Azalea Swallows Ice-Cream In Itty-Bitty Knotted Top

Iggy Azalea is all crunch, big much for her Haagen Dazs while out on city streets and in a tiny, knotted-up crop top. The 30-year-old rapper, making 2020 headlines for revealing she'd dropped 20 pounds after welcoming first son Onyx, was showing off jaw-dropping ripped abs while swallowing up ice-cream calories over the weekend, with paparazzi images seeing Iggy's healthy appetite take center stage. Iggy, who has been chowing down on pizza in late-night TikToks, yesterday made it #icecream. She also made it #90sfashion. Check it out below.