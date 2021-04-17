Daisy Marquez Smolders In Savage X Fenty Corset Lingerie

Social media sensation Daisy Marquez stunned many of her 1.6 million Instagram followers on Friday when she uploaded a red-hot photo of herself in Savage X Fenty lingerie.

The makeup artist, who boasts 1.49 million followers on YouTube, exuded bridal vibes in a white set that flattered her sexy hourglass figure. She rocked a semi-sheer corset that closed in the front and minuscule lace bottoms which were fully visible through the gauzy fabric.

"Please marry me," one enamored fan proposed fittingly with the theme of the post, giving the cue for several others to offer Daisy marriage.