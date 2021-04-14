Gymnast Nastia Liukin Gobbles Gummy Bears In Gold Shorts

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is downing Haribo gummies with her Gold Medal legs out. The 31-year-old former athlete and 2008 all-around champion is fresh from a giant Q&A for her 1 million Instagram followers, one seeing the Russian-born star address everything from her perfect nails to her candy preferences. Nastia, just this week showing her super-healthy side as she promoted high-protein Magic O's breakfast cereal, was here proving that even gymnasts can eat junk food. Check out the Haribo action below.