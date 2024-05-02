How Ivana Trump Discovered Donald's Affair with Marla Maples: "I’m Marla and I Love Your Husband"

The reason responsible for the break up of the marriage of Donald Trump with Ivana Trump was a squabble between Ivana and Maples. As mentioned by People, When Ivana and her family were on vacation in Aspen, she met Marla Maples outside a restaurant. “This young blonde woman approached me out of the blue and said ‘I’m Marla and I love your husband. Do you?’ “I said ‘Get lost. I love my husband.’ It was unladylike but I was in shock.” Ivana was surprised and This event made big news. Even though the family tried to enjoy the rest of their vacation, Ivana felt their marriage was over.

In March 1990, she officially asked for a divorce and later left her job at the Trump Organization. For the next two years, they fought in court. Ivana had agreed to a $25 million limit in their marriage contract, but her lawyer argued it wasn't fair, and that she deserved more because of her work for Trump's businesses.

According to Nicki Swift, Ivana was very upset with Maples because she believed Maples broke up her family by being with Donald. Even years later, Maples tried to say sorry, but Ivana never forgave her. Ivana wrote about this in her book "Raising Trump." She also said she didn't want to be friends with Maples because of how she felt. Ivana even said that she was friendly with Melania Trump, but not with Maples, Ivana told CBS Sunday Morning, "One is nobody. And the other one is [the] First Lady." Because of all these bad feelings, Maples and her daughter didn't go to Ivana's funeral in 2022.

Surprisingly, even though she had a strained relationship with Maples, she was able to bring Tiffany Trump closer to her half-siblings. Maples also aspired to repair the relations for the sake of family reconciliation, thereby stressing the value of good family ties. Telling People, "I never let her ever think of them as her half-sister or half-brother. This is your family," she explained. "They're all so busy, but it was really important with me ... [to] always connect. I do that myself with them. I'll always love them."

Even though they had a big fight and got divorced, Ivana and Donald were still good at taking care of their kids together. They stayed friends even after that. Ivana went to Donald's swearing-in ceremony when he became president in 2017. Someone who used to work with Donald at the White House said he always asked Ivana for advice. When Ivana passed away on July 14, 2022, at 73 years old, Donald said she was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman who lived a great life that inspired others.

