Julia Fox 'Cringes' Over Her Embarrassing Past Relationships, Including Ex Kanye West

Julia Fox is looking back but not with fond memories. The Italian-American actress recalls her past relationships, including controversial rapper Kanye West, and cringed at all the men she's ever dated. Cosmopolitan shared a video on Monday, April 29 where Fox went down memory lane commenting on some of the biggest 'red flag' incidents.

When asked which of her exes is the 'most cringe', the 34-year-old immediately replied, "All of them, guys...They're all really embarrassing. From my baby daddy…to the other one." Fox also acknowledged her one-month relationship with the Praise God rapper in February 2022. However, she mentioned one specific man from her past whom she deemed as the most cringe-worthy ex, "My drug-dealer boyfriend that kidnapped me when I was in high school and didn't let me leave his house. Cringe!"

The Uncut Gems star also delved into her high-profile relationship with West, who's currently married to his former Yeezy architect, Bianca Censori. In her memoir Down the Drain, Fox didn't mention the rapper's name but shared some 'red flags' she initially ignored because the romance was still new. But later, in a candid interview with ABC's daytime talk show The View, in October 2023, the PVT Chat star addressed the same with the all-women panelists. Sunny Hostin quizzed Fox about her notorious relationship with the unnamed 'artist' in her book, speculated to be West.

The lawyer read out the red flags Fox wrote in her book, "You say it wasn't sexual at all, he offered you a boob job, supervised your wardrobe...he had his assistants pick up all your stuff take them out and bring the new stuff, promised not to embarrass you, and when he asked you to be his girlfriend, you just laughed at him." Fox explained, "I just didn't believe it. I met him the day before. I asked him if we could just wait and see how this goes before making an announcement. I needed to mentally prepare for something like that. But then I saw that the next day it had been mysteriously leaked to the press."

Additionally, in a recent interview with InStyle, in April, the actress said that her month-long fling with West left a "sour taste in her mouth." She also elaborated on how dating men from 'this sphere' can cause an identity crisis for women who are constantly overshadowed by their boyfriends. "I don't ever want to just be known as someone's girlfriend...I know I'm so much more than that. And I feel like that happens so much to women in this industry. They're only as good as their partner or they can make a whole career off being some guy's partner." She concluded, "I want to break that mold, and I want to just stand on my own two feet and not need a man to back me. I did that for years. I'm good. I have established myself, and I want to keep establishing myself. And maybe one day I'll even be taken seriously."