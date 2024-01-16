Same, same, but different. Julia Fox and Bianca Censori have Kanye West in common. But one more thing that connects them is their bizarre fashion sense. Recently, the Italian-American model flaunted her fit frame in a risque white veil and a g-string outfit, mirroring her ex's Australian wife, Censori.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

The 33-year-old model dated the Praise God rapper West for nearly a month and split in February 2022. She revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show, "I just embraced it. I was like, 'I'll wear the fashion. I'll wear the clothes. I'll do what he says.' But I could only do it for so long," reported Business Insider.

But it seems the controversial musician rubbed off his obsession with incomprehensible outfit choices to Fox before they parted ways. The Uncut Gems star arrived at a Thom Browne event at Sotheby's in New York City in an outfit that most people resonate with Ye's architect wife, and the similarity was uncanny.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jacopo Raule

The model flaunted her toned body in a strangely revealing outfit cut away from the front. She left little to the onlooker's imagination, and undeterred by the cold weather, she smiled confidently for the paparazzi in a barely there g-string and a white veil covering her face. Her eerie smokey makeup added to the odd vibes of her racy outfit, the Mirror reports.

Fox posed alongside the likes of Karina Sokolovsky, Frank Everett, Amy Fine Collins, and Richie Shazam at the event. Although other guests chose to cover up their bodies with fashionable pieces, the model opted for a more eye-catching and almost naked style, mirroring (if not copying) Censori.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

West has certainly "inspired" his exes' fashion choices. The 29-year-old Censori has caused quite a buzz in the entertainment industry with her almost-naked outfits. She's now infamous for making heads turn with her questionable looks, from carrying a giant pillow to cover her body to looking like a "condom" in a black head-to-toe dress during a church visit.

While the Australian architect has been married to Ye for over a year, Fox has had a brief relationship with him. She recalled the complexities, "I had my son, and then he'd wanna talk on the phone a lot, and like, I'd have to change diapers, and so I bought a pair of AirPods so I could keep it in while I was doing mom stuff," adding, "It was so overwhelming and so unsustainable."

She added, "I think I just realized very quickly it just wasn't gonna be sustainable because, ultimately, I cannot put anybody else first. My son has to be first. It just became too much. Like, I didn't sign up to have two babies, you know? I don't have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I'm proud of myself for that."

According to the reports, Ye likes to control Censori's life. A source revealed to Daily Mail, "Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speaking and wearing what he wants her to wear. She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn't work out." The insider alleged, "She has no mind of her own anymore."

