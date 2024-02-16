Kanye's 'Vultures' Album Abruptly Dropped by Apple Music After Rapper Slams Taylor Swift in New Rant

The bad blood between Kanye West and Taylor Swift goes way back to the 2009 VMAs when he interrupted her before she could deliver her speech, earning him serious backlash. West dispute led to a feud between his now ex-wife Kim Kardashian and Swift. The trio’s heated altercation continued until it fizzled out a few years ago. West seems to have beef with the You Belong With Me singer even though things have been peaceful lately. The rapper took to Instagram to shade Swift in the caption of his post. This resulted in a shocking turn of events: his new album Vultures was dropped by Apple!

West’s newly released album was reportedly pulled back from iTunes and Apple Music as reported by Billboard. This comes after several West fans took notice of the error displayed on the popular music streaming platform: “The page you’re looking at can’t be found.” Earlier this week, the distribution company, FUGA, made an informed decision to collaborate with Digital Service Providers [DSPs] to ensure the removal from various platforms including Apple.

Kanye West shares tweet of a Taylor Swift fan supporting Beyoncé’s new single, which is in a chart battle with his:



“I'M SURE I'VE BEEN FAR MORE HELPFUL TO TAYLOR SWIFT'S CAREER THAN HARMFUL



TO ALL TAYLOR SWIFT FANS I AM NOT YOUR ENEMY UUUM IM NOT YOUR FRIEND EITHER THOUGH LOL” pic.twitter.com/JDTflrvQy3 — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 15, 2024

In response to these actions, a representative from the company released an official statement. The person narrates, “Late last year, FUGA was presented with the opportunity to release Vultures 1. Exercising our judgment in the ordinary course of business, we declined to do so.” The statement continued to explain, “On Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, a long-standing FUGA client delivered the album Vultures 1 through the platform's automated processes, violating our service agreement.”

Here's the reason why but people saying vultures is bad really confuse me , cuz it's actually amazing 😭. Now it's good to be a Spotify user for now pic.twitter.com/n92xOkG9oN — 𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞 ✪™ (@Krepublics2_) February 15, 2024

Lastly, the person deduced, “Therefore, FUGA is actively working with its DSP partners and the client to remove Vultures from our systems.” Nevertheless, the album is available on other streaming platforms like Spotify and Amazon Music. Whether or not other companies would react similarly remains to be seen.

As mentioned earlier, this comes after his heated rant on Instagram in a now-deleted post about Swift. West shared a snippet of a conversation on X, formerly Twitter, that saw a fan of hers emphasizing sales and streams. He encouraged her fans to purchase Beyonce’s new country album Texas Hold ‘Em instead. Furthermore, he shared a very heated explanation about how he’s been “FAR MORE HELPFUL” to Swift’s career than “HARMFUL.”

Additionally, West clarified that he wasn't the ‘enemy’ and argued that he wasn’t exactly her fandom’s friend either. The heated rant also discussed the brunt end of things from his past including the many deals he lost with prestigious brands, the albums that were pulled, and the way both he and his family were treated during that process.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ye (@kanyewest)

In the wake of this shocking ordeal, West took to Instagram to share a post that urged his followers to purchase the album on his website. West donned an all-black outfit with his face fully covered. The woman presumed to be his wife, Bianca Censori also didn’t show her face and stood with her back to the camera in a risque ensemble. In the caption of his post, he wrote, “With all the DSPs taking the album down, go to Yeezy.com to buy the album :)))”