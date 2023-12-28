Ex-GOP Candidate Slammed for Blaming Biden for $313 Beef Roast: "Stop Your Crying"

In a bizarre twist of political allegations, former Republican congressional candidate Jason Nelson found himself at the epicenter of a social media mockery after attributing the steep price of his 17-pound beef ribeye roast to what he dubbed "Bidenomics." The online mockery and retweets were swift and heartless. Nelson who describes himself as a ‘storm chaser’ and a retired U.S. Army Soldier and former United States Marine, shared a photo of his pricey meat on social media, accompanied by a scorching comment pointed at White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, In a now-viral post, Nelson remarked, "You and your 'Bidenomics' can suck it, you liars."

You and your “Bidenomics” can suck it, you liars. pic.twitter.com/7yZve0RUg0 — Jason “Storm Chaser” Nelson (@RealJasonNelson) December 23, 2023

The reaction from the social media users was a mix of amusement, disbelief, and ruthless mockery. One user adeptly questioned, “Let me get this straight, you complain that the President made steak too expensive and so no one should vote for him…because of the price of steak?" To which Nelson replied, “You didn’t get it straight. Bad job.” This was not the end as another user commented, “I got one from Publix for 6.99 a pound three days ago. Stop your crying.” Nelson fired back asserting, “Cool. Will you send some of that select meat my way via Publix in my state… oh wait, you’re stupid.”

As per Rawstory, journalist James Surowiecki delivered the most scathing critique, declaring that Nelson's complaint about the price of beef had taken the absurdity of online complaints to new heights. Surowiecki pointed out, “I thought the 'Things are a lot more expensive' tweets had already jumped the shark, but this one truly takes the cake. Not only did this guy buy 16 pounds of prime rib, but beef ribeye roast cost $16.99 5 years ago, which means the price of this has risen just 2% a year."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samuel Corum

In an interview with Newsweek, Nelson defended his position, citing various factors contributing to the price increase, "As I purchase 60 to 100 cattle per month, I can verify a 40 percent increase in the past four months, as for the cause, these are many. Shifting water rights, access to cheap grain—[the war in] Ukraine, etc.—and the mass closing of independent processors in the last six months.

You are crying because a $313 slab of beef used to cost $200. First world problems... — MisAmigosGotArrested (@giraffea417) December 24, 2023

He further added, "Although one could claim any individual reason is the cause, the second-and third-order effects of inflation, crumbling infrastructure and rising energy costs—decided by futures, of which the Biden admin has restricted growth—also must be taken into account. My thought is that it will take a focused administration to address the myriad factors that have contributed to good inflation and scarcity.” He shared his concerns adding, "Also with a looming war in China, I can't imagine food prices will fall worldwide or domestically unless temperatures are lowered across the globe. Finally, as a conservationist, I am appalled at environmental policies that make life for humans harder simply for political points and government grants."

