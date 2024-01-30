Nikki Haley Elaborates Why Trump Is “Insecure” and Is His Own "Worst Enemy”

Nikki Haley, the former ambassador to the UN, criticized former President Donald Trump for his criticism of her background, claiming that it stems from a place of insecurity and shows that she poses a danger to his campaign. Trump has disparaged Haley on several occasions due to her Indian ancestry, mispronouncing her name, and even claiming that her parents' immigration bars her from holding the office of president. As reported by HuffPost, Haley said to Kristen Welker, the moderator of "Meet the Press," that she believes the former president's outbursts only serve to highlight his inadequacy for a second term in office.

I have never been apart of the political elite. I bucked the system in SC and am going to do the same in DC. pic.twitter.com/cnOiJEISqr — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 28, 2024

Haley said, "I laugh every time I see one of his tweets, every time I see him throw a temper tantrum because I know Donald Trump very well. When he feels insecure, he starts to rail, he starts to rant, he starts to flail his arms, and he starts to get upset. When he feels threatened, he starts to throw all kinds of things out there. I would always tell him he was his own worst enemy. He’s proving that right now."

Haley also declined to comment on whether or not she thought the attacks were racist. She added, "I think that’s for everybody else to decide. The fact that he continues to go down these paths of saying things—is this who we want as a president? Is this who we want our kids to see? I don’t think so. Look, he’s just going to become more unhinged. Hold on. It’s going to get worse because that’s what he does when he feels like he’s not in control."

Nikki Haley @NikkiHaley went on Meet the Press this morning to express her support for E. Jean Carroll and the sham Manhattan trial. pic.twitter.com/iFWBHrW5MX — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) January 28, 2024

Haley also pointed out that she was concerned by Trump's apparent lack of decorum in court. She said, "These court cases are going to keep happening. One by one, we’re going to keep seeing him in a courtroom, and we’re going to see him come out and do a press conference. That’s not what you want a president to be, but more than that, that’s not what we want Russia to see, that’s not what we want China to see, and that’s not what we want Iran to see."

This month, Trump handily trounced his main rivals in the Iowa caucuses, and last week, he crushed Haley by an 11-point margin in New Hampshire. As to the average polling of The Hill/Decision Desk HQ, Trump leads the race in South Carolina by 31 points.

Trump and his supporters claim that the former president is still the front-runner for the Republican nomination because of his quick wins in Iowa and New Hampshire. Haley has received a lot of calls to drop out after Trump's victories. Haley continues to play it low-key when it comes to Trump's legal troubles, such as his criminal charges and other litigation, even if she questions his leadership. Among them is a jury's decision on Friday to compel Trump to pay author E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million for defaming her about a sexual assault. When asked about the verdict, she said, "I absolutely trust the jury. And I think that they made their decision based on the evidence. I just don't think that should take him off the ballot. I think the American people will take him off the ballot."