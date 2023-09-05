Here's Listing Out 10 of Donald Trump's Most Controversial Tweets That Got Him into Trouble

There is no denying that Donald Trump's use of Twitter has permanently changed the political and online media landscapes. Trump has gained millions of followers since joining the platform in May 2009, and his tweets have changed the way politicians interact with the public. He tweeted almost 57,000 times over almost twelve years, becoming a controversial character on the platform.

Trump's Twitter career was characterized by both incredible fame and ongoing controversy. By the time Twitter banned him in January 2021, he had over 88.9 million followers under the handle @realDonaldTrump. With over 8,000 tweets throughout the 2016 presidential campaign and more than 25,000 tweets throughout his presidency, his tweeting habits were particularly apparent during these times.

The decision by Twitter to block Trump in January 2021, during the closing weeks of his presidency, was one of the important events in his Twitter history. His account had been frequently used to spread debatable and misleading information at the time, which caused debate and concern. The restriction was implemented following the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, which was caused by one of Trump's tweets.

In an unexpected turn of events, Elon Musk, Twitter's new owner, restored Trump's account on November 19, 2022. Trump declared that he would not actively utilize his Twitter account despite its restoration. Instead, he would prefer to use Truth Social, a social media network he had founded earlier in 2022. Trump didn't tweet again until August 2023, when he posted a picture of his mugshot taken at the Fulton County Jail. His Twitter account has since been largely inactive.

Trump's time on Twitter was rife with disagreements and controversies, garnering attention for his improper usage of the social media site. Twitter initially opted not to moderate his tweets while he was president, claiming "public interest." Trump was able to post divisive and untrue statements thanks to this liberty without suffering immediate consequences.

Here Are 10 Controversial Tweets by Donald Trump That Have Caused Him Trouble

1. As the billionaire was in the thick of his presidential campaign, he expressed "best wishes to all" on this devastating day.

“@realDonaldTrump: I would like to extend my best wishes to all, even the haters and losers, on this special date, September 11th.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2013

2. This tweet has come to characterize the themes of Trump's presidency, including barriers and exclusion, fear of the "other," brutality toward people in need, and the divide between "us" and "them."

The U.S. cannot allow EBOLA infected people back. People that go to far away places to help out are great-but must suffer the consequences! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2014

3. Trump's chauvinistic perspective on Military Sexual Assault.

26,000 unreported sexual assults in the military-only 238 convictions. What did these geniuses expect when they put men & women together? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2013

4. As his travel and refugee ban battled its way through the courts, a federal appeals court refused to reinstate it. Trump responded by tweeting in all caps, "See you in court, the security of our nation is at stake!"

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

5. With this tweet threatening Iran, his detractors thought he might ignite a war, per Sky News.

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

6. Trump first made his ambitions for building a wall along the southern border public in 2016. He intended to have Mexico, a much poorer nation, pay for it.

Mexico will pay for the wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2016

7. Voter fraud has been one of Trump's favorite election-related concerns since 2016. He has referred to the approaching election as the "most corrupt" in history, despite the fact that there is no proof this occurred back then or was happening in 2020.

11,00 North Carolina residents get incorrect voter registration forms. 2000 LA County Voters received “faulty” Ballots, with NO WAY TO VOTE FOR PRESIDENT. Many others throughout USA. Here we go. This will be the most corrupt Election in American History! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

8. When Trump claimed that the US had more cases because testing rates were higher.

For the 1/100th time, the reason we show so many Cases, compared to other countries that haven’t done nearly as well as we have, is that our TESTING is much bigger and better. We have tested 40,000,000 people. If we did 20,000,000 instead, Cases would be half, etc. NOT REPORTED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2020

9. Trump tweeted that he was on his way home feeling "better than he did 20 years ago" after spending the weekend in the hospital due to coronavirus which had already killed millions of people.

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

10. He has frequently referred to COVID-19 as the "China virus" since the outbreak, adding fuel to the hate xenophobia, racism and scapegoating.

Starting to get VERY high marks in our handling of the Coronavirus (China Virus), especially when compared to other countries and areas of the world. Now the Vaccines (Plus) are coming, and fast! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2020

