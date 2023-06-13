Jamie Foxx's Reps Squash Rumors That He Was Left 'Partially Paralysed and Blind' by COVID Vaccination

Jamie Foxx is well on the road to recovery from an unknown medical scare he suffered in early April this year. However, there have been some rumors doing the rounds regarding the cause of his medical emergency. One such rumor has been squashed by the "Ray" actor's representatives.

Apparently, Hollywood gossip columnist AJ Benza claimed that Foxx suffered health complications after receiving his COVID vaccination. The television host further alleged that the actor was left "partially paralyzed and blind" after the life-threatening condition. This story was carried by all the leading media channels online. However, Foxx's representatives have shut down the alleged rumors and stated that the news is "completely untrue."

Image Source: Getty Images | Elisabetta Villa

In an email statement to NBC News, the Academy winner's representatives denied any such cause of his present medical condition. They also mentioned that Benza's claim is "completely inaccurate." Benza had earlier told on an online talk show "Ask Dr. Drew" that "Foxx was forced to get the vaccine while he was working on a film." The former New York Daily News reporter also claimed he had a source "in the room" with Foxx while he developed a blood clot, which apparently led to a deadly stroke after he got vaccinated.

YouTube-based podcaster Candace Owens further fanned the issue by supporting Benza's claims. She said that the Foxx family "didn't outright condemn" the statement, adding, "Their silence seems as though there is some veracity to this claim. We're all holding our breath to see whether or not Jamie Foxx speaks out."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx)

According to Mirror, Foxx is recouping well at a physical rehabilitation facility in Chicago, where he has also been receiving his family and friends. On May 4, the "Collateral" actor had posted a gratitude note on his Instagram in which he thanked his fans and well-wishers for "looking out for him." He wrote, "Appreciate all the love! Feeling Blessed" with a praying emoji, a heart, and a fox emoji. The post indicated that he is in recovery mode while he is yet to publically address his health issues.

Following the inaccuracy of the news, TikTok has removed videos that shared the "false vaccination claim." A search for "Jamie Foxx COVID Vaccine" now leads to a link with videos showcasing vaccine safety facts from the World Health Organization. On Facebook, searches for "Jamie Foxx COVID Vaccine" show no results.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx)

Meanwhile, Foxx's close friend Nick Cannon recently shared that Foxx will be addressing his fans when he feels "ready." "I believe when he's ready, he's going to address the awaiting fans in the world about his health scare the way that only he can." Calling Foxx a private person, he revealed, "One thing I've always respected about how Jamie's moved throughout his entire career, if you've noticed, he's always been somebody who is extremely professional and extremely private. I mean, you don't ever really hear anything other than just the great work that he puts forth as a professional and the fact that, you know, he's handled this situation with the same manner. You only can respect that."

When asked if he knew the real details about the "Day Shift" star's health condition, Cannon said, "I'm probably in the same boat as you in that same sense of just knowing that, you know, as a friend, just being as respectful as I can, I don't pry."