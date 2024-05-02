Johnny Depp’s Eye-Catching Hair Makeover is an Eerie Flashback to His Amber Heard Days

Johnny Depp caught attention during an outing in Florence, Italy, where he was photographed exploring Vincigliata Castle in Fiesole on Tuesday, April 9. Evidently, the 60-year-old actor had opted for a significantly shorter haircut, signaling a departure from his usual style.

It's been a while since Depp has been in the spotlight, particularly following his legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard. Just to jog your memory, the Pirates of the Caribbean star sued his ex for defamation over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post, where she portrayed herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." Heard responded with a countersuit, alleging false accusations from Depp. He opted to conceal his new haircut with a baseball cap during his outing and dressed casually, completing his look with sunglasses, he also carried a book under his arm.

Although his purpose in Florence remains uncertain, there's speculation that he might have been scouting locations for an upcoming project. Relatedly, a well-known actress recently addressed rumors about her collaboration with Depp on a new film. After the widely publicized courtroom battle, often dubbed the "trial of the century," Depp has mostly kept a low profile. However, he did make notable appearances, including a major Dior Fragrance campaign, a tour with the Hollywood Vampires, involvement in a foreign film, and a somewhat perplexing appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs that garnered attention. Now, with a fresh new appearance, the actor may be gradually reemerging and moving forward.

New photo of Johnny Depp in Florence Italy I love his new haircut ❤️ (credit to owner) pic.twitter.com/LRXl7SpsDW — deppfanbelgium (@Crepin70) April 9, 2024

Depp's recent hairstyle might not quite match the iconic disheveled look he sported as the ultimate heartthrob of the 1990s, but it's a significant departure. Spotted at Vincigliata Castle in Florence, Italy, engaged in conversation with a blonde woman, Depp's decision to switch up his signature flowing locks after over half a decade is what truly grabs attention. The last time he was seen with anything resembling a short haircut was on the set of City of Lies, which feels like ages ago.

The real serve at Cannes is going to be when Johnny Depp shows up with a fresh haircut pic.twitter.com/PEQevz0IUu — Justice4ALL (@JusticeSquad2) April 8, 2023

According to a source close to Depp, he has successfully moved beyond the legal turmoil that once consumed his life. He's been investing his time in reviving interests and pursuits that were put on hold during his legal conflicts with Heard. "He's been able to touch all these different parts of his life that he hadn't done that much before because he was so busy dealing with the matters tied to the Amber trial. It's nice for him to be an artist first and foremost," the source disclosed to People. "He has managed to turn his life around. He is prioritizing his health and work. He was living a destructive life and people close to him were concerned. Everyone is excited about how he turned things around. He is much happier too."