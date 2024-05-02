Fans of Family Feud Criticize the Show as “Gross” and Wonder if It’s Appropriate for Viewers

Fans of Family Feud were shocked by the unconventional answers given by two contestants during a recent episode. The game show is infamous for its contestants giving answers that are not safe for work (NSFW), often leaving host Steve Harvey speechless. However, viewers have criticized the show as "gross" and unsuitable for children, according to The US Sun. Both viewers and Harvey find themselves astonished by some of the responses, with many instances leaving them with their jaws dropped. Despite the likelihood of an NSFW answer not being on the board, contestants do not seem hesitant to give such answers.

The game show recently shared a video clip on its Instagram page. It was captioned, "Dirty answers END Steve Harvey." The contestant, a pastor, leaned in to quietly share his answer with Harvey. The question was, “Name something you stuck your finger in more times than you can count.” The Family Feud contestant moved swiftly to muffle the microphone with his hand before disclosing his answer. Harvey leaned in, allowing the contestant to whisper his answer. The answer he gave was, “Sexual stuff.” The host's eyes widened, and he took a slight step back, chuckling to himself.

He found himself needing to cross the stage to regain his composure. Meanwhile, the contestant, though confined to his spot, still managed to turn away and take a step back from his podium after delivering the response. Harvey then confessed to the contestant that he was taken aback because he had interpreted the question differently, as reported by The US Sun. Although many Family Feud fans found the answer amusing, there were a few who criticized the show for allowing responses like the one from the pastor. An Instagram user asked, "Why does the feud have to be so gross these days?"

Another user commented, "If they took out the trashy parts it would be even more popular." A third user wrote, "A bunch up dirty minds up there." There were also numerous criticisms labeling the show as nasty. In a separate incident in November, Harvey was shocked when a contestant provided an NSFW response and then claimed to be a Christian. A clip of this moment was shared on the game show's Instagram account. In the video, Harvey asked the contestant to name something she likes that is soft but firm. Contestant, Shiela buzzed in first but appeared hesitant as she gave her answer. She said, "The P-word."

"The P-word?" Harvey shockingly repeated. He leaned in towards Shiela and requested further explanation. Both she and the audience burst into laughter at her response. Following the viral success of the recent clip, the next day, Family Feud posted another clip on social media that caught Harvey by surprise. This time, it wasn't due to a sexually suggestive answer, but rather because Harvey thought the response lacked intelligence. He said, "We asked one hundred women [to] name a reason you might turn down a date with a gorgeous guy." A contestant named Sam answered, "She's on her [menstrual] cycle." Harvey appeared dumbfounded as Sam remained adamant.