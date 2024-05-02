Blake Shelton Might Come Back to 'The Voice', But Has These Two Strict Conditions

It's been nearly two years since Blake Shelton announced his departure from The Voice, but now he's dropping hints about a possible comeback. The country music star left his role as a judge on the show after season 23, while his wife, Gwen Stefani, departed after season 25. Shelton spent 12 years in the iconic red chair before leaving the NBC show to focus on spending more time with Stefani and his stepchildren. He has always spoken fondly of the show, especially since it's where he met Stefani, back in 2014. The recent rumors about his potential return got fans buzzing with excitement.

According to The US Sun, a source shared, “There are ways [Blake] could return. Blake may have said his time on the show is over, but he has not closed the door for good. He would come back to the show if Gwen was invited too, and then they could enjoy working together again. [Blake] has got to a point in his life where he doesn’t want to be away from Gwen for long periods of time, and of course, he feels that the experience was better with her at his side." The insider added, "He certainly is aware that the fans have engaged the most with the show through social media when Gwen and Blake were together and all through their journey from rival coaches to man and wife."

"Everyone loves a comeback in these shows and none would be bigger than those guys. Network execs know that too and will be aware of the value of that partnership returning for viewership and commercial opportunities," the insider explained. “Blake has also been vocal about his hope to bring back the gang that started the show so well. He feels getting Adam [Levine], CeeLo and Christina would be a cool way to promote the show. Realistically it would likely take a large amount of money to get them all back, and that comes at a time when keeping costs down is a priority."

Speculating on possible scenarios that could bring Shelton back, the source added, “However if the network could bring in major sponsor and endorsement deals, that could help make the [original] team reuniting a possibility." Meanwhile, earlier this month, at the grand opening of his Ole Red Bar, Shelton said, "I don't plan on ever, like working at The Voice again. I can't say I wouldn't come by for, like, a surprise appearance. I mean, that show is the greatest and most important thing that I've ever been a part of in my career. It changed my life, and I'll always be grateful for that," HELLO Magazine reported.

Although he's no longer a part of the show, he hasn't completely walked away from it. Shelton disclosed, "I do watch it a little bit, especially when Gwen's on there. She's still in and out, and she's so good at it. She loves the show. She always said to me, 'How can you want to step away? It's so fun.' I've done it for 23 seasons without missing a single season. I know what you feel like...because that's kinda how I felt being on The Voice."