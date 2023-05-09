'Jersey Shore' Fans Rejoice as Sammi Sweetheart and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Make Explosive Comeback to Show

Jersey Shore fans have been eagerly waiting for the return of two of the show's most popular stars, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and they won't be disappointed. In explosive footage released by MTV, the former couple can be seen rejoining the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast, and things are about to get heated.

Sammi Sweetheart was a fan favorite during the show's original run, which aired from 2009 to 2012. Her relationship with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was a central plot point for many seasons, and fans were disappointed when she chose not to return for the reboot in 2018. However, it seems that the stars have aligned, and Giancola is back, ready to stir things up once again.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, on the other hand, has been on a hiatus from the show due to mental health issues, as per Toofab. But he appears to be ready to make a comeback, as seen in the footage where he talks to Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino about his desire to return. Sorrentino is hesitant, however, as he knows that Ortiz-Magro has some bridges to mend with the rest of the cast.

The new footage starts with Ortiz-Magro, who is seen speaking with Sorrentino alone about his comeback. "I'm ready to come back," he tells him, "I feel good bro." Sorrentino, who has been vocal about his own struggles with addiction and his mental health, is cautious about Ortiz-Magro's return. "It's not my job to tell your story," he says, "you have to make amends to everyone one-on-one."

Meanwhile, Giancola is shown arriving at a group getaway with Angelina Pivarnick, who apparently reached out to her over DM. As soon as she enters their rental, the cast's reactions range from shock to disbelief. "Hey guys, sorry I'm late!" she says, but the tension in the air is palpable. As the promo continues, we see Giancola getting into a heated argument with someone. "Why are you being messy, coming for me now?" she shouts, "Can you let me f---ing talk?!? You talk so much! Just shut up! Hold on, don't make it messier!" It seems that the cast is divided when it comes to Giancola's return. "What the f---?!" Pauly D exclaims upon seeing her.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Santiago Felipe

Deena Nicole Cortese also seems to be at her wit's end, shouting "I need to go home!" before running away from production. As fans of the show know, Giancola and Ortiz-Magro's relationship was a tumultuous one, with plenty of ups and downs. They first started dating during the show's original run, but their romance was short-lived. They reconciled briefly during the show's third season, but ultimately broke up for good, as per US Weekly.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Despite their tumultuous past, it seems that Giancola and Ortiz-Magro are both ready to make a comeback to the show that made them famous. And while fans are sure to be excited to see them back in action, it remains to be seen how the rest of the cast will react to their return.