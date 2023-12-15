Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump Attend The Grand Opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas Together

Kim Kardashian is a global influencer, renowned for the famed reality television series The Kardashians. Through the years, Kardashian’s fame has only propelled, especially since the genesis of her business empire in the world of fashion: SKIMS. Being a popular personality, she’s built an impressive network of high-profile friends from different backgrounds. Be it politics, the entertainment industry, or even the sports world, Kardashian knows some of today's biggest names. One such name she was recently spotted with was former President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Becker

Also Read: Donald Trump Supporter Expresses Enthusiasm About His ‘Dictator’ Comments, Says 'I Love It'

According to People reports, Kardashian was seen having quite the gala at the grand opening of a luxe hotel, the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The establishment reeked of glamour and sparkle from the entrance to the entire vicinity. This was no ordinary opening, though, because it featured a pleasant surprise from Can’t Stop the Feeling singer Justin Timberlake.

The Trolls voice actor wowed esteemed guests [and friends] with his melodious symphony of songs and groovy dance moves. The vibe was electric, with purple and red lights, followed by a sea of fans cheering Timberlake. Kardashian shared a small snippet of her and Ivanka simply grooving to the beat while the Mirrors singer delivered a stellar performance, leaving the audience in awe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump)

Also Read: Ex-house Speaker Paul Ryan Describes Former President Donald Trump as an 'Authoritarian Narcissist'

As mentioned earlier, the American Horror Story actress was spotted with the former President’s daughter looking very happy. Ivanka took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of the prestigious guests she encountered. The carousel she shared included two snaps of Kardashian and her looking as savvy and decked up as ever! Kardashian rocked a breathtaking black bodycon dress with a plunge neck. She completed the outfit with what appeared to be an elegant diamond choker.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

Also Read: When Trump Stormed Out of a Meeting with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, Calling it a ‘Total Waste’

Ivanka, on the other hand, rocked a glimmery silver skirt with a black tube top. Her highlight was the striking red lipstick that complimented her outfit’s aesthetic—perfect for a night out. The other snap of the two featured the two influential women walking beside each other in perfect sync. In the caption of her post, she wrote, “Viva Las Vegas! Bringing some Miami spice to LV! Congrats to my amazing friends @DavidGrutman and @jeffrey.soffer._1 on the epic opening of the @fontainebleaulasvegas.”

Image Source: Instagram | @kimkardashian

Shortly after the post, Ivanka took to her Instagram Stories to highlight her time with the reality star. Kardashian reposted the story, featuring both women smiling away as they struck a pose alongside each other. Ivanka wrote in the story, “It’s always a great time with you, @kimkardashian.” The mother of four added a cute animated pink heart to express her emotions, which appeared to mirror Ivanka’s. Meaning, she too seemed to have had a great night out with her girl! Whether or not the two would be seen hanging out again remains.

More from Inquisitr

Legal Analyst Says, Trump Gets Himself In Trouble 'Everytime He Opens His Mouth'

Ron DeSantis Says Donald Trump is 'Not a Conservative' And Has 'Moved Left' on Some Issues