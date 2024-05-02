'American Idol' Judge Katy Perry Cries Over Contestant Emmy Russell's Rendition of Grandma's Track

An "emotional" Katy Perry broke down during the latest episode of American Idol aired on Monday, April 29, 2024. The contestants were supposed to sing one song out of the three chosen by the show's judges- Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie. Among the top 8 contenders was Emmy Russell who blew away everyone with her touching voice.

Russell, who is the granddaughter of the late iconic country music singer/songwriter Loretta Lynn, beautifully sang a rendition of her beloved grandmother's song from 1971 Coal Miner's Daughter. In a confessional, the 25-year-old admitted she likes singing from her heart and no other track deemed fit other than her grandma's, per The Sun.

"I mean, it's my grandma's song, can't get much closer to the heart than your own blood," Russell added. "I know Coal Miner's Daughter like the back of my hand. I think I want to do it [as it's] almost like a way of hugging her. I need to be proud that I am a granddaughter of Loretta Lynn," she said while choosing to sing the song for Monday's episode.

Meanwhile, she also hit the bull's eye after guessing it was Perry who chose the song. The California Gurls singer said in a shaky voice as the tears fell down her eyes, "I chose this song not because Loretta Lynn is your grandma. I chose this song because you are Emmy Russell and you can do anything now as Emmy Russell."

Fans on X, formerly Twitter, couldn't stop gushing over Russell's jaw-dropping performance. A fan, @ProfessorShakey, wrote, "Watching the last performance of #AmericanIdol I am blown away. I am the 4th generation Coal Miner's Son. #EmmyRussell."

A fan @linda_moore7, in a tweet from April 24, demanded, "#AmericanIdol #EmmyRussell you need to sing Grandma Loretta's Coal Miners Daughter & show the talent we all know you have following in her footsteps!" Russell delivered the performance in a few days and left everyone speechless.

Lynn, who died in her sleep on October 4, 2022, at the age of 90, spoke to PEOPLE in 2016 about how being an iconic country singer had consequences that affected her family life. The late icon said it wasn't unusual for her to miss out on holidays and family time due to her love for performing and touring.

"I was working clubs, and I was doing like three and four shows a night," she recalled. She continued her strict working schedule amid her pregnancy with twins. Lynn added, "I'd play shows right up until the babies were born and that guitar around my neck just about killed me. I don't advise it to any mother."

"Family means everything to me," the You Ain't Woman Enough singer continued. When asked what would be her biggest advice to parents and grown children, she urged them to spend as much time together as possible because "you never catch up the lost time. That time's gone."