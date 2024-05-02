Expert Decodes Ben Affleck's Body Language with Ex-Jennifer Garner and Current Wife Jennifer Lopez

Who is Ben Affleck closest to? His ex-wife Jennifer Garner or his current wife Jennifer Lopez. The 'Bennifer' saga is one for history and their reunion nearly after a decade is nothing short of a miracle. However, if body language experts are to be believed, Affleck still cares about his former partner and the mother of his children Garner, and is reportedly more at ease with her than JLo.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by BG004/Bauer-Griffin

Nicole Moore, a body language expert, spoke exclusively to The List in January 2024 and revealed that Affleck might be a man of few words, his body expresses enough to feed people's curiosity. Although, the guru admitted he still cares deeply about the "other" Jennifer.

The couple who got divorced in 2018 have three children- 18-year-old Violet, 15-year-old Seraphina (now Fin), and 12-year-old Samuel. While the Gone Girl star reunited with his lost love Lopez, he's still in close contact with Garner because they co-parent and according to Moore, his body language "indicates he's very open emotionally to Jennifer and he cares about her."

The expert added, "It's possible that Ben cares deeply about Jennifer's mood or opinions as he's looking intently at her face while she appears displeased almost as if he's trying to discern what she's feeling." In a nutshell, the former Hollywood couple "have realized that the two of them really are better off as friends," as per Moore's observation.

Meanwhile, a source compared Affleck's equation with JLo and Garner to Life & Style Magazine in March 2024, "He seems so relaxed and, well, happy when he's with Jen, but with ​J. Lo, he seems tense, even angry at times. Ben put Jen through hell when they were together, but they've worked past all of that. There's been a lot of healing, and they may be closer now — as friends — than they were when they were a couple," adding, "[Being married to JLo] can't be easy. She can be very intense, and Ben gets caught up in that. He can get a little on edge."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

However, Lopez and Garner have been successfully co-parenting the three kids, and back in 2022, shortly after Bennifer tied the knot, the Marry Me actress did an interview with Vogue and declared the 13 Going on 30 is an "amazing co-parent and said Affleck and she "work really well together."

JLo added, "The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care," noting, "[The kids] have so many feelings. They're teens. But it's going really well so far." She further explained, "What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him."

"No doubt it must have been extremely hard for Jennifer and Ben Affleck and the whole family when they decided to go their separate ways but they are a shining example that you can overcome difficulties and come out the other side with an open mind and an open heart," concluded The Mother actress.