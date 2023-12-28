Jill Biden’s Ex-Husband Alleges 'Biden Crime Family' Targeted Him for Years, and Now It's Trump

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden's ex-husband, Bill Stevenson, recently voiced his concerns in an interview according to The New York Post, alleging that the so-called "Biden crime family" has targeted him for years. Stevenson claims that this powerful family is now employing similar tactics against former President Donald Trump, drawing parallels to his own experiences almost 50 years ago during his divorce from Jill.

In an interview with Greg Kelly on Newsmax, Stevenson recounted an encounter with President Biden's brother, Frank Biden, during his divorce in the mid-1970s. According to Stevenson, “Frankie Biden of the Biden crime family comes up to me, and he goes, ‘Give her the house or you’re going to have serious problems,’” Stevenson asserted that this intimidation tactic ultimately led him and his brother to be indicted for an $8,200 tax charge.

Greg Kelly, NewsMax interview: Bill Stevenson, who was married to FIRST LADY Jill Biden before “Joe” made a move. Bill has been HARASSED by the Federal Government ever since. Faced a FELONY TAX CHARGE for a ONE WEEK late payment on 8 thousand bucks!https://t.co/GFtPQ4Oe5S — Steve Bajiman (@StevieBajiMan) July 29, 2023

Stevenson suggests that Joe Biden, who was then a young senator in Delaware, played a role in siccing the charges against him. He expressed disbelief at the power of Biden and the Department of Justice, emphasizing the unfairness of his situation compared to the treatment of Hunter Biden, Jill's stepson. Stevenson highlighted the stark contrast between the two cases, with his brother and himself facing felonies for less than $10,000 in unpaid taxes. In comparison, Hunter Biden faced only misdemeanors for a much larger sum of $2.2 million.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kent Nishimura

Stevenson claims that the Biden family has targeted him persistently. "I was on the wrong side of them, and they have literally come after me for 35 years in a row," reports the Daily Mail. Though he did not elaborate on the specifics of these alleged actions, he asserted his support for President Trump and stated, "I can’t let them do what they did to me to President Trump. I can’t do it." Stevenson expressed concern over the treatment of the former president, stating, "It’s hard to believe what they’re doing to President Trump."

Bill Stevenson, the former husband of first lady Jill Biden, has made controversial accusations, claiming that President Joe Biden is targeting Donald Trump. Stevenson, who married to Jill Biden from 1970 to 1975, made these claims during a recent interview on Greg Kelly's… pic.twitter.com/EXgR708ka3 — New Global Times (@newglobaltimes) July 27, 2023

This is not the first time Stevenson has spoken out against his ex-wife and her husband. In 2020, he alleged that Jill and Joe Biden's relationship began as an affair, challenging the official narrative of a blind date in 1974. Nevertheless, Joe and Jill Biden have consistently maintained that their initial meeting occurred on a blind date, following Jill's separation from Stevenson and the unfortunate death of the president's first wife in a car accident.

Jill & Joe Biden allegedly met on a blind date set up by Joe's brother Frank. Stevenson, Jill's husband, says he first suspected that the two were having an affair in August 1974, when one of her best friends warned him that Joe and Jill "were getting a little too close." — IamRedUSA (@lamRedUSA) August 19, 2020

Additionally, Stevenson disclosed that he is in the process of writing a book detailing the "early years" of the Bidens, set to be released soon. While leveling accusations against Joe Biden and his family, Stevenson underscored his continued concern for his ex-wife, Jill. He clarified, stating, "To this day, I still care about her, to be perfectly honest. And everybody around me knows that. My problem is with Joe Biden."

