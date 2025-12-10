Donald Trump Melts Down in 500-Word Rant Over Viral Claims He’s ‘Slowing Down’

Donald Trump’s health concerns continue to be the biggest question among many Americans at the moment. The 79-year-old has time and again shown signs of ill-health, which raises further questions about the issue. Despite the White House and the President confirming good health, it hasn’t deterred netizens on social media from making their own assumptions.

And now, the GOP leader penned an unbelievably long rant on his Truth Social account. Trump unleashed his wrath on false reports by The New York Times and other media outlets, which have prompted scrutiny of his health. The bombarding post came on Tuesday night, right after he returned from an extensive rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump began by highlighting the achievements he’s made since resuming office at the White House for the second time. He did not stop boasting about being the one-of-a-kind President who has spent the most hours at work, thus yielding the best results ever.

Trump says reporting on his health is “seditious, perhaps even treasonous, for The New York Times, and others, to consistently do FAKE reports in order to libel and demean ‘THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.’ They are true Enemies of the People, and we should do something about… pic.twitter.com/HgmvILTIKS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 10, 2025

He wrote, “There has never been a President who has worked as hard as I! My hours are the longest, and my results are among the best. I’ve stopped Eight Wars, saving many millions of lives in the process, created the Greatest Economy in the History of our Country, brought Business back into the United States at levels never seen before, rebuilt our Military, created the Largest Tax Cuts and Regulation Cuts, EVER, closed our open and very dangerous Southern Border, when previous Administrations were unable to do so, and created an “aura” around the United States of America that has led every Country in the World to respect us more than ever before

After this, the 79-year-old shifted focus and talked about his medical checkups. He called these medical examinations, including a special one testing cognitive skills, ‘boring’. But he did undertake them since he ‘owes it to the country’. Moreover, Trump began highlighting that the results left even the doctors amazed, possibly the best they’d ever seen.

He then added, “I ACED all three of them in front of large numbers of doctors and experts, most of whom I do not know. I have been told that few people have been able to “ace” this Examination and, in fact, most do very poorly, which is why many other Presidents have decided not to take it at all. Despite all of this, the time and work involved, The New York Times, and some others, like to pretend that I am “slowing up,” am maybe not as sharp as I once was, or am in poor physical health, knowing that it is not true, and knowing that I work very hard, probably harder than I have ever worked before.”

The rant reached its apex when Donald Trump began chastising the New York Times for reporting that he’s been slowing down. He tagged the news outlet ‘fake’, ‘seditious’, and even ‘treasonous’. He claimed they did wrong reporting just to demean someone in the position of the U.S. President.

Donald Trump called the New York Times “seditious, perhaps even treasonous”. Just like he called our servicemembers seditious for a video about refusing illegal orders. Is this Russia or the United States of America? This is what dictators do. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) December 10, 2025

Towards his concluding remarks, President Donald Trump then exclaimed, “They have inaccurately reported on all of my Election Results and, in fact, were forced to apologize for much of what they wrote. The best thing that could happen to this Country would be if The New York Times ceased publication because they are a horrible, biased, and untruthful “source” of information. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

While Trump’s message against the New York Times, as well as any other agency publishing similar news, was relatively straightforward, it must be noted that some of Trump’s visible changes have actually been the very reason stirring such chatter.

The New York Times previously reported that the U.S. President’s appearances dropped by 39 percent in his second term. In fact, an opinion piece published by the outlet seems to have further enraged Trump, comparing his slowing down to that of Joe Biden. Nonetheless, the unconvincing response from the White House on why the President has a bandage on his knuckles, as well as his mysterious MRI scan, fuels the buzz now more than ever.