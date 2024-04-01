While Attending a Wedding, Donald Trump Claims ‘Nobody Gets Divorced’ if They Marry at Mar-A-Lago

Donald Trump recently made a light-hearted statement that amused guests gathered at the event. Trump was present at the rehearsal dinner which was hosted at his opulent estate in Palm Beach. During the lavish Mar-a-Lago wedding celebration for his friends Jarod and Alexa Malnik, a source exclusively informed Page Six that the former President made a jest about divorce.

Trump who himself married Melania Trump at his luxurious Mar-a-Lago resort in 2005, was actively involved in the celebrations. He took photos with the newlyweds and joined in their afterparty. The 77-year-old business mogul turned politician, allegedly said, "This is a great couple. Nobody gets divorced ever when they get married at Mar-a-Lago. People, 20 years later, say it’s the greatest marriage ever." In response, guests reportedly cheered and chanted his name.

The following day, the bride and groom exchanged vows at the expansive property in the presence of notable figures such as music executive, Russell Simmons, boxing promoter, Don King, actor Gianni Russo, and Haute Living CEO, Kamal Hotchandani, among others. Alexa adorned a custom Maria Farbinni strapless gown, complete with a matching overskirt and lace gloves from Miami's LBR Bridal store. Her attire was complemented by white crystal and $1,660 satin Rene Caovilla shoes. Additionally, she wore a family heirloom necklace passed down to her by her mother-in-law, Nancy Malnick.

Trump declaring ‘prima nocta’ at a wedding reception at Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/G1ksjXZ9Fj — Pleasant Wolf (@futwolfhardware) March 25, 2024

Meanwhile, amid ongoing legal skirmishes and clashes with New York Attorney General Letitia James, Trump created a stir recently. He vehemently criticized James while making extravagant claims about the worth of his Mar-a-Lago estate. The ex-POTUS posted on Truth Social defending himself saying, "Arthur Engoron is a Rogue Judge who was intimidated by the big, nasty, and ugly mouth of Leticia James, considered by many to be the WORST Attorney General in the U.S. She is a Low IQ individual who campaigned for Governor, using my name, and got TROUNCED. She and her PUPPET Engoron, who valued Mar-a-Lago at $18,000,000 when it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount, have destroyed all business prospects for New York State, that is already dying, or dead. But have no fear —When I become the 47th President, we will MAKE NEW YORK GREAT AGAIN!" as reported by Mediaite.

Donald Trump jokes ‘nobody’ who marries at Mar-a-Lago ‘gets divorced’ as he attends pals’ lavish wedding https://t.co/PPRQIe3D8S pic.twitter.com/2P9sTYzsmP — Page Six (@PageSix) March 28, 2024

Trump's legal team further argued, "The suggestion is both impractical and unjust. The Attorney General cites no New York case law to support this contention. In any event, from the perspective of risk, the Attorney General’s proposal of a ‘court-appointed officer’ to ‘hold real estate’ is functionally equivalent to what the Supreme Court has already imposed through the requirement of a court-appointed monitor to oversee the Defendants’ business operations. By demanding an undertaking in the full amount of the judgment in order to appeal, the Attorney General and Supreme Court have sought to impose a patently unreasonable, unjust, and unconstitutional (under both the Federal and New York State Constitutions) bond condition," as reported by CNN.