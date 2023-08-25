Taylor Swift’s Team Spoke With the Police To Make Plans for the Expected Crowd at Jack Antonoff’s

Taylor Swift's team spoke with authorities in advance of Jack Antonoff's wedding in New Jersey to prepare for an expected horde of supporters. On Saturday, in the gorgeous coastal resort town of Beach Haven, Antonoff, 39, wed actress Margaret Qualley, 28. Leading the procession of famous guests was Antonoff's friend and partner Swift, 33.

Two weeks before the wedding, the security team for the singer and the producer met with the Beach Haven police department, according to Police Chief James Markoski. Three extra police officers were on duty for the wedding thanks to money paid by Antonoff's wedding planner. Police blocked off three junctions on Long Beach Island and set up two observation sites for spectators to see the bridal party. Markoski said to TMZ that the crowd arrived around 2:00 pm and departed at 1:30 am, expressing surprise at the lack of chaos by remarking, "I was expecting much worse." Besides, at the star-studded wedding, big names like Lana Del Rey and Cara Delevingne were also present.

All the people waiting outside Black Whale in LBI to get a glimpse of Taylor Swift at Jack Antonoff’s wedding at the Jersey Shore. They are chanting “Taylor Taylor!” So wild! pic.twitter.com/S1Aqb2f2nG — Nicole Michalik (@NicoleisNik) August 19, 2023

Antonoff and Qualley, who were first seen together in August 2021 and became engaged in May 2022, got married on Saturday at Parker's Garage & Oyster Saloon in Beach Haven. However, their rehearsal dinner did get slightly chaotic. Hundreds of Swifties flooded the street outside the venue, forcing Swift to flee from the event. So many people rushed to Black Whale Bar & Fish House in the hopes of catching a glimpse of the singer that the police had to be called in to keep the situation under control.

This past Saturday, Qualley, who stole the show as a member of the Manson Family in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, went for understated beauty in a bias-cut wedding gown. In keeping with the formality of the occasion, Antonoff, whose exes have included Girls' producer Lena Dunham, wore a black tuxedo and tie.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

This incident only goes to show that Swift's fans simply cannot get enough of the artist, especially when you consider that her Eras tour in the United States came to a close only on August 9, 2023. This event, too, generated a lot of buzz on social media and online, especially because politicians proposed legislation and investigations into why there weren't enough tickets for everyone (Swift is so popular that demand exceeded supply). Moreover, we've all read about how the impact of Taylor Swift's tour on different cities has been unprecedented, especially from an economic perspective. In fact, as per some estimates, her tour may have helped add as much as $5 billion to the global economy, and there's also no denying that industries like tourism and travel in those cities got a great boost.

