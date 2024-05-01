College Student Presents Taylor Swift's Private Flight Data, Claims Singer Flew 178,000 Miles in 2023

Taylor Swift traveled 178,000 miles in a year, according to Jack Sweeney, an 'online stalker' who monitored the Lover hitmaker's private aircraft. Sweeney posted the data via a YouTube video on his channel Ground Control, “Swift’s two private jets flew 178,000 miles in 2023 equivalent to flying around the earth 7 times. Emitting 1200 tons of C02 in the process. That’s 83 times the average American."

As per The US Sun, that's over 170 flights. Sweeney quoted a remark that Swift once made along with the video, “Jet lag is a choice.” Additionally, the description of his video, read, "A timelapse of Taylor Swift's two jets in 2023...Taylor Swift's Two Jets N621MM a 2009 Dassault Falcon 7X, registered to ISLAND JET INC in Nashville. N898TS a 1994 Dassault Falcon 900, registered to S A T A LLC in Nashville. (This jet was sold in 2024)."

Sweeney, a student at UCF, is under unprecedented scrutiny following Swift's December 22 cease and desist letter in which she claimed the young student was helping stalkers. “While this may be a game to you, or an avenue that you hope will earn you wealth or fame, it is a life-or-death matter for our Client," the letter read.

“Ms. Swift has dealt with stalkers and other individuals who wish her harm since she was a teenager…the reality has forced our Client to live her life in a constant state of fear for her safety.” Interestingly, Swift's spokeswoman also claimed that there was a 'connection' between Sweeney's Instagram postings to a man who was detained in January outside her Manhattan condo. However, the student has not heard anything from the billionaire singer's attorneys in four months and doesn't think he ever will.

NEW: Taylor Swift has sold one of her private jets as she considers suing college student Jack Sweeney for tracking and sharing her whereabouts.



Sweeney not only shares locations of celebrities but also their estimated carbon emissions.



Swift is now selling her $40 million… pic.twitter.com/9fTrZEtUIv — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 7, 2024

Sweeney's official Swift Jets Instagram page was taken down by Swift's legal team, and he hasn't been able to reactivate it. Swift's attorneys told The Washington Post that she had "no choice but to pursue any and all legal remedies" if Sweeney didn't stop his 'stalking and harassing behavior.' The letter that was sent to Sweeney's family home, stated that there wasn't any "legitimate interest in or public need for this information, other than to stalk, harass, and exert dominion and control." It continued, "We are aware of your public disputes with other high-profile individuals and your tactics in those interactions, including offering to stop your harmful behavior only in exchange for items of value," as reported by The US Sun. Meanwhile, Sweeney claimed the letter was an attempt to intimidate him into not disclosing information to the public and that he was 'being more careful' about Swift's disclosures.

"Look What You Made Me Do": College student Jack Sweeney fires back after receiving a cease-and-desist from Taylor Swift's lawyers over private jet tracking. @janai has more on the legal battle brewing. pic.twitter.com/cKDqkdwF2q — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 21, 2024

Another letter was sent to the college student, accusing him of 'harassing' the Bad Blood songstress. "We cannot comment on any ongoing police investigation but can confirm the timing of stalkers suggests a connection," a spokesperson for Swift, told at the time. "His posts tell you exactly when and where she would be." After using her private aircraft on multiple occasions to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce by going to Kansas City Chiefs games, Swift has come under fire for carbon emissions.