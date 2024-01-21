John Bennett Perry, the father of popular Friends actor Matthew Perry, once took a stance against constant paparazzi harassment aimed at his late son while he was exiting an LA Kings game.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Also Read: Here's Why The 'Friends' Cast Did Not Attend Matthew Perry’s In Memoriam Emmy 2024 Tribute

Matthew, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit '90s sitcom Friends, has had his fair share of run-ins with the media. While he normally kept a relaxed temper in front of the cameras, his father, John Bennett, showed his displeasure over an event that occurred years ago, per The Things.

The event happened when Matthew was exiting an LA Kings game, where he was surrounded by paparazzi looking for a photo opportunity. Matthew managed to handle the media chaos in his characteristically calm style. However, his father, seeing the constant intrusion, took a swipe at one of the cameramen in defense of his kid. Recognizing this, Matthew interfered by wrapping his arm around his father and leading them away from the scene.

Matthew unfortunately passed away at the age of 54. His death had shocked the entertainment industry and beyond. Matthew's family, which included his father, mother, Suzanne Marie, and stepfather Keith Morrison, came to his Los Angeles home after hearing the terrible news of his death. The scene outside Perry's house became a media circus, with helicopters circling overhead as journalists covered the aftermath of the Friends star's death.

Also Read: Matthew Perry Gets Heartfelt Tribute at Emmys 2024 With Emotional Performance of 'Friends' Theme Song

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by MEGA

Disturbingly, paparazzi photographs of Matthew's parents' grief-stricken emotions have circulated widely on social media, eliciting harsh criticism from the public. Outraged supporters have demanded respect and privacy for the bereaved family, criticizing the invasive nature of media coverage at such a sensitive time.

Also Read: Matthew Perry's Friends Reveal He Lied About His Sobriety Before His Death: ‘Matthew Was Brilliant’

Matthew's family stated in response to the devastating news, expressing their profound sorrow over the loss of their "beloved son and brother." In an exclusive statement to People, they said, "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

This is a beautiful statement from Matthew Perry who sadly passed away recently.



Be remembered for helping others: pic.twitter.com/jnrhqe8QuB — Peter Yang (@petergyang) October 30, 2023

Matthew's struggle with addiction, as documented in his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, sheds light on his difficulties. The actor spoke out about his battle with substance abuse, describing the highs and lows of his road to recovery.

Matthew's family, friends, and colleagues have paid their respects as word of his passing spread throughout the world. Friends' production company, Warner Bros. TV, expressed heartbreak at the loss of their "dear friend" and hailed Matthew's lasting influence as an actor.

After Matthew Perry died on Saturday, his family tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement that they are "heartbroken" by his "tragic" death.



"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," Perry's family says. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both… pic.twitter.com/YYLDh52fMt — People (@people) October 29, 2023

The media coverage of Matthew's death has revived debates about the impact of fame, invasion of privacy, and the need for compassion in times of tragedy. The public's desire for boundaries to be respected and empathy for mourning families indicates a rising awareness of the toll that constant media scrutiny can have on individuals and their loved ones.

More from Inquisitr

Jennifer Aniston's Close Friends Concerned Over John Mayer's Attempt to Reconnect Amid Her Grief

Matthew Perry's Autopsy Reveals Attempts Were Made to Save His Life Before Paramedics Arrived