Prince Harry Switched Flights to Rush Home to Meghan Markle After Meeting with King Charles III

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, swiftly returned to California after a brief visit to the UK to meet his father, King Charles III. Charles was recently diagnosed with cancer. Following this unexpected rendezvous, Prince Harry decided to switch flights to hasten his return to LA. It was where his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children awaited his arrival.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Niall Carson-Pool

The Duke of Sussex was seen getting off a Delta plane at LAX on Wednesday. He is reportedly back in California. Based on reports, it is thought that the Prince boarded the Delta flight since the British Airways flight he was supposed to travel on was "delayed by two hours". This comes after Harry took a plane from Los Angeles to London earlier this week in response to the distressing news that his father had been given a cancer diagnosis following testing and a hospital procedure. Harry reportedly only visited his father for 30 minutes after learning of his health, which prompted him to return to the US. Additionally, Harry "taking it upon himself" to fly to the UK and visit his father without an invitation and at such short notice was claimed to have "caused some disquiet" during the visit.

Now that Prince Harry has seen his father , I wouldn’t be surprised if my guy is on the next flight to California

from London🤭. Who could forget coronation day when he didn’t even bring an over night bag 😂.

Just a hanger for his jacket

He doesn’t play the royal games. pic.twitter.com/iXkBNRapEJ — claire (@claireXanda) February 6, 2024

The King was "unhappy about what amounted to a fait accompli served up by an emotional but well-meaning son," according to Mail Online. It's said that Harry's unexpected visit put an end to the monarch's intentions to travel to Norfolk with his spouse, Queen Camilla. As an alternative, Charles stayed at Clarence House to meet with his youngest son; however, Harry was not invited to stay. Harry was only in the UK for about twenty-four hours, and rumor has it that the Duke of Sussex chose to stay in a luxurious hotel.

According to a report by The Mirror, it is noteworthy that Harry was not sent an invitation to stay at Clarence House or any other royal residence. The choice to travel was made at the last minute, requiring him to reserve a hotel room for the evening. The report from Mail Online reads: "This impromptu visit, while well-intentioned, has served as a sad reminder of the continuing rift within the family, a burden Charles can ill afford in his current state when all his energy must be focused on the challenge of his health."

According to accounts, Harry made the brief visit in an attempt to restore his relationship with his father and make apologies. As per a royal insider, Harry is committed to making apologies to his father and has "reconciliation" measures in place to help things get back on track. "It looks like Harry may be learning his lesson … he really wants this reconciliation plan," said a source.