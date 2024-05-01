How Travis Kelce Reacted to Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber's 'Traumatic' 2012 'Punk'd' Episode

In a somewhat recent episode of the New Heights podcast, NFL player Travis Kelce was joined by comedian Andrew Santino as a guest, who opened up about Taylor Swift's appearance on MTV's famous prank show Punk'd. Despite already being familiar with the episode, Kelce, 34, listened and giggled throughout as Santino, 40, recounted the memorable 2012 episode.

For those who need a refresher, the prank involved convincing Swift she had accidentally lit fireworks that belonged to Justin Bieber, causing chaos during a wedding party on a boat. As per ET, Santino revealed how it all started: "Taylor got a call from Justin and was like, 'Come to this new recording studio.' And she came down there at the beach in Malibu to just see his new studio and hang out... [Justin] was like, 'I have these fireworks from Japan. Let's set them off.' And Taylor, obviously to her credit, who's always on point, was like, 'I don't know if I want to do that.'"

Santino animatedly described the prank, saying, "There was a wedding party [on board]. I was the groom, and we were dinghy-ed to shore with our boat on fire, and we blamed her for ruining our wedding.” Kelce chuckled and said, "I’ll see if she was trying to sell it or not. When I saw it, I bought it.” As mentioned by Page Six, Santino was convinced Swift 'bought' the gag back in 2012 and defended the prank by saying it was 'the perfect bit that worked.'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

At that time, the bride even told Swift that maybe the 'explosion' could be a sign that she should not get married. But Swift responded, "No, I don't think that's right. I don't know if that's right." Kelce laughed at this and said, "I gotta ask Tay about that one. Oh, man. I forgot all about that." Santino even encouraged Kelce to bring this episode up with his girlfriend. Kelce then said, "Yeah, I'll have to see if she was trying to sell it or not. I don't know. When I saw it, I bought into it."

Travis Kelce loved watching Taylor Swift get Punk’d by Justin Bieber JUST AS MUCH AS WE DO. 👏🥹 Andrew Santino broke down the 2012 episode on the New Heights podcast and we are feeling ✨super nostalgic✨ pic.twitter.com/KSNSGvxgrd — Etalk (@etalkCTV) April 24, 2024

However, contrary to Santino's claims, Swift was not okay in the aftermath, as per a report by MTV. In fact, when CMT Insider asked if Swift would ever do something like throwing flour on Bieber to get even, she said..."No, I'm not gonna do that to somebody! I love Justin. I would never do that to him and I'm not really that girl that's like, 'I'm gonna get him! I'm gonna get him back!' ... cause he's too smart. I'd never be able to punk him. Like, he'd figure it out, then turn the tables on me and then it would be Justin: two, Taylor: zero." Furthermore, all eyes were on Swift after the episode was released, even the youngest members of the then-First Family, Sasha Obama and Malia Obama, whom she met at the Kids' Choice Awards later on. "They told me they saw the 'Punk'd' episode, so now I know they've seen me absolutely traumatized and terrified, so that was good."