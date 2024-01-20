Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce haven't been shy about showing off their love for one another in recent months, and fans can see that their romance is very real. However, the singer has already received many warnings over the athlete from both her friends and well-wishers.

Fans are now raising questions about a statement Donna Kelce, Travis' mom made over the weekend. Donna Kelce exclusively talked to PEOPLE about what has, over the years, managed to keep her family together despite her boys' demanding schedules as professional NFL players. "We're very, very small. We're tight-knit," Donna tells PEOPLE exclusively of her family. "We stay together and try to help each other as much as we can."

Breaking down her family tree, the mother of two said that her brother and her husband's sister were without kids. Donna explains that it was 'just the two boys' as a result, and she acknowledges that "growing up, they used to yell at me because they didn't have any cousins to play with on Christmas."

Even though Donna's comments were innocent and Travis was just a child, some Swifties are becoming more and more wary of Travis, and he's not sitting well with all of the fans. Travis and Swift recently got into a fight over Christmas, which Life & Style reported. According to an exclusive insider who spoke with the magazine, Travis' attitude really soured the celebrations and resulted in his first argument with his five-month partner.

“The game pretty much ruined Taylor and Travis’ holidays,” says the source. “Travis wasn’t himself for days after. He snapped at Taylor and they had their first fight. He apologized after but Taylor definitely felt hurt and confused. It was rough.”

Cracks are beginning to appear in the couple's fairytale romance. According to the insider, Taylor is beginning to realize the hurdles that come with dating a high-profile athlete. The Karma singer sought guidance from her new BFF and fellow WAG, Brittany Mahomes, wife of Travis' quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. “This is all very new for Taylor,” the source said, adding, “Brittany told Taylor to let Travis lick his wounds, but it wasn’t easy.”

Before Travis' New Year's Day game (which the Chiefs won, after which Taylor and Travis were seen kissing at a party as the clock struck midnight), the source said Swift was a 'nervous wreck' and was even thinking about shortening her holiday vacation. “The idea of Travis losing again and having it ruin their New Year’s was so stressful.

Trouble is also building for the famous duo's love tale due to a family conflict. “Taylor hasn’t had the best reception from Jason and his wife,” the source revealed, touching upon the alleged conflict between Taylor and Kylie Kelce. Kylie remarked in a late 2023 interview that being in the spotlight is 'not particularly my cup of tea,' which some took as a jab at Taylor, who took it personally.

