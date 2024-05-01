Travis Kelce Enjoyed the Night At DJ Kygo's Las Vegas Party Without His Ladylove Taylor Swift

Where is Taylor Swift? The NFL star Travis Kelce had a gala time at DJ Kygo's party in Las Vegas but with no sign of his pop star girlfriend. Before hitting the nightclub, the Kansas City Chief's tight end attended Patrick Mahomes charity auction event 'The 15 and Mahomies Foundation Golf Classic gala' hand-in-hand with his ladylove Swift.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Grimm

In a TikTok video, Kelce is seen hyping up the crowd alongside the Norweigan DJ amid a loud crowd. He sang one of his biggest hits, Firestone as the footballer grabbed a microphone to pump up the energy in the room, "Make some noise for Kygo!" he screamed while singing along to the tunes, per PEOPLE.

Kygo himself posted an update from Saturday night on his Instagram account with the Super Bowl champion. In a photo carousel, he captioned the peppy snaps, "First of the season. See you next week," tagging the XS nightclub in Vegas. Another fan shared a context on TikTok saying Kelce "only came 5 minutes before Kygo's set was ending," around 3 a.m. local time. However, without the Shake It Off singer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kygo (@kygomusic)

Meanwhile, earlier that night, Kelce and Swift graced Mahomes' nonprofit event as a couple. He also auctioned his girlfriend's Eras Tour tickets for a whopping $80,000 and also referred to the 34-year-old singer as his "significant other." The athlete said, "I was just talking to my significant other, and, uh, we might have one other auction item that wasn't on the docket."

The singer/songwriter showed up in an olive Maria Lucia Hohan gown with a gold chainmail choker necklace while her man Kelce looked dapper and seemed chill in a blue suit. He continued, "Has anyone heard of the Eras Tour? There might be a fun game where there are four tickets to the Miami, New Orleans, or Indianapolis dates when the Eras Tour comes back to the United States. Does that fire anybody up?"

Swift grew much closer to Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes amid the NFL star and the singer's romance since September 2023. In fact, over time, the two became the best of friends hanging out often. Earlier this month, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback reflected on his and his wife's friendship with Swift.

Mahomes, who was already a close friend of Kelce, discussed Swift in an interview with TIME on April 16, 2024, "I've met a lot of famous people now in my life, Taylor's probably the most down-to-earth person that's been on that stage for that long. She's never not working. Even when she's taking her downtime, she's working on something. You can see it by how she talks."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift Updates | Jane 🤍 (@taylor.swift.updates.13)

He also noted that her brilliant mind is an added advantage to football as well, "When she's learning it, you can see her business mind putting it together. It's almost like she's trying to become a coach. 'Why can't you try this, this, and this?' She's asking the right questions."