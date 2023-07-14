Taylor Swift Fans Express Ire After Getting $200 "Behind The Stage" Tickets For 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' has once again left fans disappointed over the chaotic ticketing system, Swifties from London and Edinburgh were not pleased with their seating arrangements after purchasing their tickets to the coveted live show. Many of the fans complained on Twitter that they spent a fortune only to get seats located "behind the stage" at both Wembley Stadium and Scotland's BT Murrayfield Stadium, reports the Manchester Evening News. Ticketmaster and AXS are the only official partners to sell online tickets for the 'Eras Tour'. Fans were left furious when they learned that the selection of seats was not according to the layout of the venue, instead, they had to choose according to the price levels - ranging from the most expensive seats which cost approximately £195 to the cheapest which cost a nominal £59.

The sale of tickets for the summer shows next year went live for fans who pre-ordered Taylor's latest album Midnights last year. The two scheduled shows will be held in London on June 21 and August 15, and later three shows in Edinburgh, Scotland between June 7 and 9. Three separate presales took place, with sales showcasing 'sold out' tags at 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm. Another six presales are most likely to take place in the future for the remaining UK dates. However, while purchasing through the virtual portal the tickets were labeled as "Side View" and not as "Behind the stage". The fans' excitement soon died out when they found out that the seating arrangements did not match with the physical venue and they would be actually seated with a "restricted view of the stage."

Swifties took their rage on Twitter and expressed their anger over Ticketmaster and AXS for not forewarning them about the restricted view in the virtual system. Venting their frustration the fans wrote: @ImogenPeplow - "@AXS_UK hey I bought x3 tickets for Taylor Swift Edinburgh section E3 but now that I’m looking at the map it looks very restricted and didn’t come up as restricted view!! These were nearly £200 each?"

@AXS_UK hey I bought x3 tickets for Taylor swift Edinburgh section E3 but now that I’m looking at the map it looks very restricted and didn’t come up as as restricted view!! These were nearly £200 each? — Imogen Peplow (@ImogenPeplow) July 10, 2023

She further tweeted the image of the venue to showcase the seating arrangements. "For people asking about seating", she tweeted.

For people asking about seating pic.twitter.com/7CN9KAsqVA — Imogen Peplow (@ImogenPeplow) July 10, 2023

Another fan - @josephmarlow8 tweeted - "I purchased the top tier of seated tickets for Taylor Swift at Wembley, and I’ve been given obstructed view seating. I’m really upset as I paid more than standing prices for a ticket that’s behind the stage." He has since deleted the tweet and updated with a re-sale of the tickets, "I got a seat Section 127 at Wembley. #TaylorSwiftErasTourI’m going to sell because a friend got 2 standing tickets! Dm me if you’d like £130."

I got a seat Section 127 at Wembley. #TaylorSwiftErasTour



I’m going to sell because a friend got 2 standing tickets! Dm me if you’d like £130 — Joseph Marlow (@josephmarlow8) July 10, 2023

@aureliamist tweeted with disappointment to Ticketmaster - “Was very disappointed to see after purchasing tickets for the eras tour this morning that they most likely have restricted view (based on seat maps and photos from the seat) - they did not state this when purchasing.”

@TicketmasterCS was very disappointed to see after purchasing tickets for the eras tour this morning that they most likely have restricted view (based on seat maps and photos from the seat) - they did not state this when purchasing. — camp nano ‘23 (@aureliamist) July 10, 2023

Similarly, another Swift fan @sophienkhan inquired if she could trade her Edinburgh tickets since they were 'behind the stage' - "I’ve bought Taylor Swift tickets for Edinburgh on the 8th and they said Side view so I assumed Side view but they are actually on the corner behind the stage and I’ve paid £298, is there any way to change these for ones with an actual view!!?" She has since then deleted her tweet and instead complained about getting kicked out of the virtual salesroom, "I can’t cope I have now been kicked out of the queue after getting to the front twice, 'How is this a better system!?' #TaylorSwift #ErasTour."

I can’t cope I have now been kicked out of the queue after getting to the front twice, HOW IS THIS A BETTER SYSTEM!? #TaylorSwift #ErasTour — Soph (@sophienkhan) July 10, 2023

Fans faced further disappointment over the presales limit of purchasing only four tickets, which meant those of who exhausted their four-ticket limit would not be able to gain access during further presales dates.

