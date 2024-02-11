Here Are Some Best BFF Moments Between Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift

From game-day buddies to girlfriend get-togethers

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stacy Revere

Once again, Brittany Mahomes, as per ET Online, shared images from Sunday's AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens with fans, giving them a behind-the-scenes peek into her bond with Taylor Swift. On October 1, 2023, Swift and Brittany were seen together at a game for the first time. They were dressed in black ensembles and were watching the Chiefs take on the New York Jets. At Chiefs home and road games, Brittany often was seated next to Swift. The two ladies have a habit of loudly shouting (and secretly shaking hands) whenever their boyfriends catch a ball or score a touchdown. Here are some of their best BFF moments.

1. The Green Bay Packers and the Chiefs game in December 2023

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stacy Revere

To support their respective partners, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, at the Kansas City Chiefs game versus the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, December 3, Swift and Brittany traveled to Wisconsin. As reported by Mirror, BFFs wore matching ensembles at Lambeau Field; Swift wore a long red teddy coat over a black dress and boots. In the meanwhile, Brittany showed her support for her spouse by putting his jersey number on the rear of her red and black bomber jacket. Swift and Brittany were seen applauding, embracing, and celebrating from the stands as the Chiefs scored 19 points in all.

2. A new member of Swift's girl squad

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kara Durrette

As reported by Today, Swift was seen out on the town over the weekend of November last year with a number of her friends, including Sophie Turner, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Selena Gomez, and her more recent friend, Brittany. The Swifties, who keep reading the tea leaves about Swift and Travis Kelce's potential connection, found Mahomes' presence to be noteworthy. Consequently, there was a lot of talk when Brittany was photographed at the Bond St restaurant in New York City on a ladies' night out with Swift and her group of famous close friends. As Swift and Gomez locked arms, Swift was seen grasping Brittany's hand.

3. Swift and Brittany's victory hug

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Eulitt

The singer saw Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Denver Broncos 19-8 from the finest seats in the house the day after her major film debut in October 2023. Swift happily hugged her new buddy, Brittany, amid the triumph. The two watched the majority of the game at Arrowhead Stadium side by side, supporting and cheering for their team. At the Chiefs game in October 2023 vs the Los Angeles Chargers, She was seated alongside the whole Mahomes family, which included Patrick's mother and brother. Along with Brittany, their two kids, Bronze and Sterling, also joined the gang.

4. The New York Jets play the Kansas City Chiefs

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Sabitus

When Swift and Brittany went to the Chiefs' October 2023 away game against the New York Jets, they took along a number of their A-List friends, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, and Sabrina Carpenter, to support them. As reported by the New York Post, The singer was accompanied by her brother Austin as they made their way to their seats. She was dressed in high-waisted denim shorts, a black leather jacket, and black boots. The musician and her friends also chatted with Brittany, and Donna, Kelce's mother.

5. New celebration routine

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Eulitt

Following a touchdown by the Kansas City Chiefs against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second quarter of their game on October 22, the BFFs demonstrated their new celebratory style. Swift made her fourth visit to Arrowhead Stadium to support her new lover, tight end Kelce of the Chiefs. CBS aired a video of Mahomes and Swift celebrating after Marquez Valdes-Scantling's 46-yard touchdown catch early in the second quarter. They were seen slapping hands five times to initiate a handshake. Swift came to the stadium for the game wearing a black skirt, matching boots, and a red Chiefs top.