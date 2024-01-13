A vehicle—a 1997 Lamborghini Diablo VT roadster— that was once owned by former President Donald Trump will be up for auction later this month at an event held by Barrett-Jackson at its headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona. Barrett-Jackson was founded in 1971 and is one of the top international auction houses specializing in collector cars.

Trump’s Diablo VT roadster was one of 132 versions made for the U.S. market between 1997-99, according to a description of the car published by Barrett-Jackson. The website states that Trump was the owner of the car until 2002, when he sold it to an undisclosed bidder. Despite being prominently featured in the material of the vehicle's description, the previous President is not associated with this latest sale.

On one of its doors, the car still has a nameplate that says 'Donald Trump 1997 Diablo.' The firm listed the particular model up for auction as having an interior of cream and black and an exterior paint color of 'Blue Le Mans,' which makes it special.

The listing states, "What makes this Diablo stand out is the fact that it was ordered new by former President Donald J. Trump, who owned and drove it until he sold it in the summer of 2002. Trump was allowed to custom-order this Diablo because of a special relationship with Lamborghini, which provided him with some 'loaner' Diablos for brand and model promotional purposes. Trump special-ordered this Diablo in a Blu Le Mans paint color, which was not offered in 1997, making it the only Diablo painted in this shade for 1997."

The vehicle has a 5.7-liter engine with 12 cylinders and a manual five-speed gearbox, and the 1997 Lamborghini Diablo VT roadster will go up for auction in Arizona on Saturday, January 27. The vehicle is going to be in Lot 1407. Its auction will be held at Westworld of Scottsdale, a multipurpose event center, along with numerous other vehicles that have been owned by celebrities.

A mid-mounted 5.7-liter V12 engine with 492 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque is located under the hood. Power is sent to all four wheels using a five-speed manual transmission linked to the engine. The Italian supercar was said to have a peak speed of 202 mph and a 0-60 mph time of 4.1 seconds. The Diablo seems to be in excellent condition and comes with documentation, tool bags, and a cover. Only 132 of these machines were designated for the United States between 1997 and 1999, making it a unique find for car enthusiasts. The Lambo is being auctioned off without a reserve price, although it does not have a pre-sale estimate. As per the description, "The Diablo carried on Lamborghini's tradition of naming cars for fighting bulls; it was named for a legendary bull that battled famed matador "El Chicorro" in the 19th century."

