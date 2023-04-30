Peter Jennings’s Luxurious Central Park West Apartment Hits the Market for $10.45 Million

The world of luxury real estate is buzzing with excitement as the Central Park West apartment owned by the late Peter Jennings, legendary "World News Tonight" anchor at ABC, is hitting the market for a staggering $10.45 million.

Jennings' spacious 11th-floor apartment is located in a prestigious 1930s apartment building. The apartment features nine rooms, including three bedrooms, a wood-paneled library, and a large living room with three oversized windows that offer breathtaking views of Central Park, as per Coldwell Banker Warburg.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Peyton

Per Dirt, Jennings purchased the residence sometime in the early to mid-1990s and completed extensive renovations with his wife, Kayce Freed Jennings, before moving in together in 1998. According to The Wall Street Journal, the couple hosted many book parties and non-profit events in the apartment over the years.

Image Source: Coldwell Banker Warburg

Now, almost 20 years after Peter Jennings' passing, the residence is ready for a new owner. The apartment has been listed exclusively by Bonnie Chajet and Lisa Chajet of Coldwell Banker Warburg. Freed Jennings currently owns the co-op, which features a classic nine-room layout with grand pre-war rooms that have been thoughtfully renovated to include modern amenities like central AC, a modern kitchen, and ample outfitted closets.

Image Source: Coldwell Banker Warburg

The southern wing of the apartment is dedicated to the three main bedrooms, including the primary bedroom suite with open views of the park and downtown and a luxurious en suite bath featuring double sinks, a separate shower, and a bathtub. The southern wing also features a stunning wood-paneled library.

The apartment's grand pre-war rooms are perfect for entertaining guests. The spacious eat-in kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances and ample storage space, as well as laundry facilities. The building offers a list of white-glove services such as 24/7 doormen, an attended lobby, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and more.

Image Source: Coldwell Banker Warburg

The stately red brick building stretches a full city block, from West 70th to West 71st streets, and features a beautiful lobby and handsome bronze doors.

In addition to this Central Park West co-op, Jennings also maintained a home in the Hamptons, on the wooded outskirts of Southampton. The three-acre estate, with a four-bedroom house, swimming pool, and clay tennis court, is now owned by the two children he had with his first wife, as per Dirt.

Image Source: Coldwell Banker Warburg

Jennings was a giant in the world of broadcast news, serving as the sole anchor of ABC's "World News Tonight" from 1983 until his death in 2005. During his tenure, he became one of the most trusted names in American news, winning 16 Emmys and two Peabody Awards. He was one of the "Big Three" news anchormen, along with Tom Brokaw of NBC and Dan Rather of CBS, who dominated American evening network news from the early 1980s until the early 2000s.